Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on March 26th, 2024 at 2:00pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-sr-2/.

Strategic Resources owns 100% of the BlackRock project, which is comprised of a mine site in Chibougamau, Québec and a metallurgical complex at Port Saguenay, Québec. The company just announced a potential way to phase the capital by building a 4 million tonne direct reduction grade merchant iron pellet project first. The project could be built for US$470M and demonstrated a 25% after-tax IRR and US$957 million of after-tax NPV (8%). As the world moves to more electric arc furnaces, Strategic's existing permits and plans to produce green iron products will make it a key player in the green steel value chain.

Commodities to be covered: Direct reduction grade iron pellets, high purity pig iron, vanadium and titanium.

About Strategic Resources Inc.

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a critical mineral exploration and development company focused on high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is developing its flagship BlackRock Project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility located at a seaport in Québec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Québec.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an IIROC-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For further information:

Strategic Resources Inc.

Sean Cleary, CEO

+1 416 840 6972

info@strategic-res.com

