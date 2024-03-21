Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Quest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR0) (formerly Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.) ("Quest Critical Metals" or the "Company") announces the appointments of Brian Kirwin and Percy Clark to its board of directors, and the resignation of Bryce Tisdale as a director, effective immediately.

Mr. Kirwin, BA Earth Sciences, Dartmouth College, MSc Mineral Exploration, Queen's University, is an accomplished mining executive and geoscientist with over 35 years' of experience with both senior and junior mining companies. Mr. Kirwin began his career in mining working in exploration and corporate development on projects from grass roots to mines worldwide for companies such as Placer Dome, Freeport McMoRan and Cominco. He has served in leadership positions in various capacities from CEO and founder of American Bonanza Gold Corp. and Nevada Copper to VP Exploration for US Cobalt before its ultimate sale to First Cobalt. With global experience evaluating and developing deposits, mines and risk worldwide, Mr. Kirwin has led teams to several discoveries.

Mr. Clark graduated with a BSc (Geology) from Acadia University, Wolfville, Nova Scotia. He is a Professional Geologist registered with the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario. He has worked as a geologist with IAMGOLD Corp. at their Cote Gold project in Gogama, Ontario. At IAMGOLD Corp., he was part of the exploration team and worked on the feasibility study conducted in 2017. Mr. Clark serves on the boards of both the Ontario Prospectors Association and North-western Ontario Prospectors Association.

James Newall, President and CEO, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Brian Kirwin and Percy Clark to the Board. Brian has a wealth of experience and Percy has been a key part of our work with the EU funded EIS Project. I would also like to thank Mr. Bryce Tisdale for all his work and support over the years."

