Absci Corporation: Absci Reports Business Updates and Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial and Operating Results

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a data-first generative AI drug creation company, today reported financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

"In 2023, Absci further solidified its leadership in AI-driven biologic drug discovery," said Sean McClain, Founder and CEO. "Our breakthroughs in generative AI drug creation have rapidly translated into a differentiated internal portfolio of potential best-in-class and first-in-class programs. With validating strategic industry partnerships and our recent underwritten public offering, we're poised to further advance our pipeline, enhance our AI capabilities, and expand our partnerships. These efforts reflect our commitment to innovation, promising better biologics for patients, faster."

Recent Highlights

In January, Absci presented positive preclinical data for ABS-101, a potential best-in-class anti-TL1A antibody, which exhibited properties consistent with a potentially superior product profile. Based on further confirmatory studies, Absci selected a development candidate and initiated IND-enabling studies for ABS-101 in February 2024.

Completed an underwritten public offering of common stock raising gross proceeds of approximately $86.4 million. Based on the company's current plans, Absci believes its existing cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, including the net proceeds from the recent underwritten offering of common stock, will be sufficient to fund its operations into the first half of 2027.

Entered into a collaboration with AstraZeneca to deliver an AI-designed antibody against an oncology target. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Absci is entitled to receive an upfront commitment, research and development funding, and milestone payments, collectively totaling up to $247 million, in addition to royalties on product sales.

Entered into a partnership with PrecisionLife, a leading computational biology company driving precision medicine in complex chronic diseases, to develop a joint portfolio of potential therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs.

Appointed Professor Sir Menelas "Mene" Pangalos to Absci's Board of Directors and as co-chair of Absci's Scientific Advisory Board. Sir Mene, who has over 25 years of experience in drug discovery and development, is retiring from his position as the Executive Vice President of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at AstraZeneca, and joins Absci as the company scales its AI-enabled portfolio of partnered and wholly-owned asset programs.

Internal Pipeline Updates, Anticipated Progress, and 2024 Outlook

ABS-101 (potential best-in-class anti-TL1A antibody): Absci presented early preclinical data on ABS-101 in January, with three advanced leads showing properties consistent with a potentially superior product profile, including demonstrated high affinity, high potency, favorable developability, and extended half-life. Absci used its de novo AI model to design ABS-101 toward a specific epitope with the objective for superior potency and lower immunogenicity. This target product profile, combined with anticipated high bioavailability, could ultimately improve patient experience with easier, less frequent dosing. Following further confirmatory PK studies in February, Absci selected a development candidate to advance into IND-enabling studies. Absci expects to submit an IND for ABS-101 in the first quarter of 2025. Subject to clearance of the IND, Absci expects to initiate Phase 1 studies for this program shortly thereafter, with an interim Phase 1 data readout expected in the second half of 2025.

ABS-201 (potential best-in-class antibody for undisclosed dermatology target): ABS-201 is designed for an undisclosed dermatological indication with significant unmet need, where the efficacy of the pharmacological standard of care is not satisfactory. Absci anticipates selecting a development candidate for this program in the second half of 2024.

ABS-301 (potential first-in-class antibody for undisclosed immuno-oncology target): ABS-301 is a fully human antibody designed to bind to a novel target discovered through Absci's Reverse Immunology platform. This antibody inhibits an immunosuppressive cytokine and is believed to stimulate innate immune response. ABS-301 is being evaluated for a broad applicability to a variety of oncology indications, and comprehensive profiling of this program is in progress. Absci anticipates completion of mode-of-action validation studies for this program in the second half of 2024.

Additional Internal Pipeline Programs: In addition to further development of ABS-101, ABS-201, and ABS-301, Absci expects to advance at least one additional internal asset program to a lead stage in 2024.

Drug Creation Partnerships: Absci anticipates signing additional drug creation partnerships with at least four Partners in 2024, including one or more multi-program partnerships.

Absci expects a gross use of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $80 million for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. This amount includes the expected costs associated with completing the IND-enabling studies for ABS-101 with a third-party CRO.

Absci continues to focus its investments and operations on advancing its internal pipeline of programs, alongside current and future partnered programs, while achieving ongoing platform improvements and operational efficiencies. Based on the company's current plans, Absci believes its existing cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments, including the net proceeds from the recent underwritten offering of common stock, will be sufficient to fund its operations into the first half of 2027.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was driven by mix of partnered and internal programs, and related progress.

Research and development expenses were $12.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily driven by lower laboratory operational costs from continued efficiencies, offset by an increase in stock compensation expense.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $9.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $7.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. This increase was due to an increase in stock compensation expense, offset by continued reductions in administrative costs.

Net loss was $23.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $19.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenue was $5.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $5.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Research and development expenses were $48.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $58.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily driven by lower laboratory operational costs, increased efficiencies, and reduced personnel costs.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $37.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to $40.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to reductions in stock compensation expense and insurance costs.

Net loss was $110.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $104.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of December 31, 2023 were $97.7 million, compared to $113.5 million as of September 30, 2023. During the twelve months ending December 31, 2023, Absci's gross use of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, exclusive of partnered program and equipment financing receipts, was approximately $75 million, below the company's outlook of approximately $80 million. On March 1, 2024, Absci closed an underwritten public offering of common stock, raising gross proceeds of approximately $86.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

Absci Corporation



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Technology development revenue $ 338 $ 1,435 $ 5,718 $ 4,529 Collaboration revenue - 122 - 1,218 Total revenues 338 1,557 5,718 5,747 Operating expenses Research and development 12,269 11,315 48,067 58,908 Selling, general and administrative 9,324 7,749 37,832 40,552 Depreciation and amortization 3,484 3,586 13,999 13,037 Goodwill impairment - - 21,335 - Total operating expenses 25,077 22,650 121,233 112,497 Operating loss (24,739 ) (21,093 ) (115,515 ) (106,750 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (204 ) (287 ) (1,010 ) (972 ) Other income, net 1,446 1,409 6,059 2,357 Total other income, net 1,242 1,122 5,049 1,385 Loss before income taxes (23,497 ) (19,971 ) (110,466 ) (105,365 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (48 ) 500 (100 ) 461 Net loss $ (23,545 ) $ (19,471 ) $ (110,566 ) $ (104,904 ) Net loss per share:

Basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (1.15 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted 92,573,406 91,321,166 92,028,016 90,845,629







