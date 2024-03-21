WSP Global Inc.: WSP Acquires Communica, Reinforcing Its Indigenous and Stakeholder Engagement Services in Canada

MONTREAL, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of Communica Public Affairs Inc. ("Communica"), one of Canada's leading Indigenous and stakeholder engagement and information management consulting firms. Founded in 2002, Communica is recognized for its collaborative approach and its ability to deliver authentic, open, and transparent stakeholder and wider community engagement, including with Indigenous communities.



This acquisition reinforces WSP's commitment to delivering impactful projects for communities and enhances its ability to respond to the increasing demand for stakeholder engagement and information management services. These services are integral to the success of projects in all sectors and markets across Canada and to supporting clients in their ESG journey.

"WSP is pleased to welcome Communica's 50 highly skilled professionals. By joining forces, we will be increasing our capabilities and raising our standards in terms of Indigenous and stakeholder engagement in Canada, not only as a standalone practice but also as a key element of many multidisciplinary projects," said Alexandre L'Heureux, President and CEO of WSP Global.

"Communica's extensive experience in fostering early and sustained engagement with Indigenous communities and stakeholders is instrumental to our ongoing commitment in supporting and empowering these groups. Together, we will continue to build long-term and trusting relationships while contributing positively to sustainable development across the country," added Marie-Claude Dumas, President and CEO of WSP Canada.

"Our team is delighted to be joining WSP. We are eager to contribute our capabilities to the development of WSP's diverse projects. With this collaboration, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and community interests while offering new opportunities to our talented professionals," said Doug Ford, Communica's President and CEO.

ABOUT COMMUNICA

Communica is one of Canada's premier firms specializing in Indigenous and stakeholder regulatory engagement services and software. With thousands of meetings with Indigenous communities, stakeholders, and community events and over 120,000 contact records, they are recognized for their expertise in facilitating effective engagement and fostering respectful, productive dialogues between organizations and their community stakeholders. For over two decades, they have been instrumental in assisting our clients in establishing constructive working relationships and collaborative decision-making frameworks.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water and mining sectors. Its 66,500 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity and inclusion. In 2023, WSP reported $14.4 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains information or statements that are or may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, information and statements relating to Communica; the expected benefits of Communica's acquisition; engaging with communities in a respectful and mutually beneficial manner; WSP's leadership position in its markets; and statements relating to the Company's future growth, business performance, prospects and opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date of this press release, including assumptions on WSP's ability to achieve synergies and maintain its market position as a result of the successful integration of Communica; WSP's ability to attract and retain key Communica employees; WSP's ability to effectively engage with communities, WSP's ability to support the communities where we live and work, management's estimates and expectations concerning future economic and business conditions; and the accuracy and completeness of the information disclosed by Communica. Although WSP believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. WSP's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The complete version of the cautionary note regarding risk factors, which, if realized, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, are discussed in greater detail in section 20, "Risk factors" of WSP's MD&A for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except to the extent required by applicable law, WSP does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this press release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

Phone: 438-843-7317

alain.michaud@wsp.com