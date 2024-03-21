Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
SOCAR Broker Joins the Elite Ranks of Global Insurance Players

SOCAR Broker has made a significant impact in the industry by securing the prestigious Lloyd's license, solidifying its position as a formidable player in the insurance market.

ISTANBUL, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCAR Sigorta ve Reasürans Brokerligi, a subsidiary of SOCAR Türkiye, the country's largest integrated industrial conglomerate, has been granted authorization to operate as an accredited broker at Lloyd's, the world's leading marketplace for insurance and reinsurance with a longstanding legacy of excellence. SOCAR Broker has elevated its standing to global prominence by acquiring the Lloyd's license, a distinction held by only a select few among over 300 thousand brokers worldwide.

As the fourth institution in Türkiye's insurance landscape to secure a Lloyd's license among 195 brokers, SOCAR Broker is poised to offer enhanced services to its clientele. Leveraging its status as a Lloyd's broker, it gains access to an extensive insurance and reinsurance network, bolstering its capacity to serve customers more comprehensively.

Backed by a team of seasoned professionals, SOCAR Broker extends insurance and reinsurance brokerage solutions to a broad spectrum of clients, with a special focus on serving SOCAR Türkiye subsidiaries and stakeholders. SOCAR Broker collaborates with top-tier firms in both domestic and global insurance sectors, delivering unparalleled insurance and reinsurance options to its corporate and individual clientele, boasting the most favorable terms and assurances available in the market.

Media contact: Eda Akyuzlu Simsek, eda.akyuzlu@desibelajans.com, +0090533 471 16 90

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/socar-broker-joins-the-elite-ranks-of-global-insurance-players-302095941.html

