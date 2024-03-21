Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024
WKN: A2QA04 | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.03.24
14:35 Uhr
11,720 US-Dollar
+0,050
+0,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.03.2024 | 13:34
Cellebrite DI Ltd: Cellebrite Files its 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that the Company has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Cellebrite's 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F is available on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.cellebrite.com/financial-information/sec-filingsand on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge, by contacting the Company at investors@cellebrite.com.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

References to Websites and Social Media Platforms
References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

Investor Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910


