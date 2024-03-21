Romania has set a ceiling price of €91 ($99. 33)/MWh for solar energy in its first renewables auction. A legal analyst tells pv magazine that this strike price is a good level for the nation's first contract-for-difference (CfD) auction, but warns that certain aspects of the draft legislation could significantly affect the bankability of the scheme. The Romanian Ministry of Energy has set a maximum strike price of €91/MWh for solar projects and €93/MWh for wind projects in its first renewables auction under a CfD scheme. The CfD auction, first announced last year, has a total capacity of 5,000 ...

