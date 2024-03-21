Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Decubate Token (DCB) on March 20, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the DCB/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:00 UTC on the slated date.

Decubate Token (DCB) is a premier EU-regulated platform based in the Netherlands, renowned for seamlessly connecting innovators and investors across all EVM chains. As the driving force behind more than 100 successful Web3 businesses, Decubate stands out as a top-tier launchpad and incubator in the world of Web3.

Introducing Decubate: Unleashing Web3 Potential

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Decubate Token (DCB), standing out as a leading Web3 platform designed to empower entrepreneurs and investors. Their meticulous project selection process ensures only high-quality ventures enter their ecosystem, fostering trust for all participants. Beyond secure launches, Decubate offers a suite of tools and resources for Web3 businesses, from funding and market-making services to advisory support. The platform prioritizes ethical compliance and fosters a collaborative environment that values long-term sustainability and integrity.

With the introduction of the DCB token, Decubate's vision is clear: to ignite the next wave of Web3 innovation, providing a fertile ground for entrepreneurs and investors to collaborate, grow, and shape the future of the decentralized economy together.

Decubate operates a Tier System designed to support a range of investor engagement levels. This system enables users to access the platform, delve into projects, and engage with Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs). Advancement through the tiers - from Bronze to Diamond+ - is structured to align with user participation, with each tier offering scaled benefits.

The platform also offers Learn to Earn (L2E) initiatives that aim to provide educational content about the Web3 space. These initiatives include collaborative events with upcoming projects that offer learning opportunities and reward community engagement.

The DCB token is integral to the functionality of the Decubate platform, granting users access to staking and governance activities. It also allows users to participate in select Web3 project offerings. The token serves as a tool for community members to engage with platform services and influence decisions. Decubate's approach is focused on supporting collaborative opportunities within the Web3 industry.

About DCB Token

The DCB token plays a central role within Decubate. DCB holders also gain a voice in shaping Decubate's future through participation in platform governance votes.

Based on BEP20, DCB has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The DCB token distribution includes Seed (5%), Strategic (4.67%), Private (2%), Public (2.33%), Community Rewards (25%), Treasury (24%), Team (12%), Partnerships + Marketing (10%), Advisors (5%), and Liquidity (10%). DCB token is poised to debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on March 20, 2024. Investors who are interested in DCB can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange ow.

