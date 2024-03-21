Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company pioneering its patented Botanical Synthesis technology platform, today announced the appointment of experienced life sciences executive Anna Tenstam as VP of Business Development, Cosmeceuticals and Injectables, to drive broader expansion of the Company's recently launched Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization ("CDMO") Services Business Unit.

"Anna's business development acumen - paired with her extensive experience in life sciences - presents an incredible opportunity to accelerate our business with pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, nutraceutical and nutrition industry leaders," said Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer of BioHarvest Sciences. "Her invaluable relationships with global industry partners within these industries positions BioHarvest to attract development and long-term manufacturing contracts for our CDMO business unit. We look forward to working closely with Anna going forward as we continue to successfully scale operations, all with the goal of creating sustainable value for my fellow shareholder partners over the long-term."

Anna Tenstam has over 30 years of leadership experience with pharmaceutical, medical devices and medical aesthetics companies worldwide, holding executive positions in several global companies in these industries. She has managed global brands and been involved in several license and exit deals with companies such as Colbar Lifescience/J&J, and Q-MED/Medicis/Galderma, among others. She currently serves on the Board of Daya Ventures, Oxagon AB, Medicortex Finland Oy and Optomed Plc, Finland. She holds an MSc from Uppsala University and an MBA from IMD Lausanne.

Tenstam commented: "I am truly privileged to join the team at BioHarvest, and excited to focus on building partnerships with industry leaders who are searching for the next generation of therapeutic molecules. My chief focus at BioHarvest will be to uncover new opportunities within cosmeceuticals and injectables, with the goal of building revenues for the CDMO services business unit."

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) is a leader in Botanical Synthesis, leveraging its patented technology platform to grow plant-based molecules, without the need to grow the underlying plant. BioHarvest is leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions within two major business verticals; as a contract development and production organization (CDMO) on behalf of customers seeking complex molecules, and as a creator of proprietary nutraceutical health and wellness products, which includes dietary supplements. To learn more, please visit www.bioharvest.com.

