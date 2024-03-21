Xometry, Inc.: Xometry Europe Expands Finishing Options On Its AI-Driven Marketplace, Introduces The Xometry.Pro Knowledge Hub, And Launches A New Local-Language Czech Website

Buyers Can Now Access 200 Classic RAL Colors Through The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine ®

Engineers And Designers Worldwide Can Share Knowledge Through New Xometry.Pro Platform

New Czech Marketplace At xometry.eu/cs/ (http://xometry.eu/cs/) Becomes Xometry's 15th Local Language Site

MUNICH, Germany, March 21, 2024connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, today announced expanded finishing options on its xometry.eu marketplace, as well as the introduction of a new Knowledge Hub called xometry.pro , built specifically for engineers and designers to share their manufacturing knowledge. Additionally, Xometry announced the launch of its Czech Marketplace, xometry.eu/cs , marking the company's 15th local-language marketplace.

"Xometry's AI-driven marketplace and suite of cloud-based solutions help our customers increase efficiency, improve decision-making and create locally resilient supply chains," said Dmitry Kafidov, the General Manager of Xometry Europe. "Adding 200 classic RAL colors to our finishing options is just the latest example of our ability to deliver enhanced menu options for our customers across Europe while also expanding our vast network of local-language marketplaces for the benefit of our buyers and suppliers alike."

Among the highlights of today's announcement:

Buyers now have the ability to quote projects by searching among more than 200 classic RAL color codes directly through Xometry's Instant Quoting Engine.

The Xometry.pro site offers in-depth community discussions around such topics as materials and finishes, industrial design, and CAD software; more than 100 bespoke in-depth articles; links to Xometry's library of eBooks and guides; free tools, webinars and more.

The new Czech marketplace is one of 15 local-language sites - including Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and more.



"As a leading marketplace provider worldwide, we're taking our vast knowledge of manufacturing and centralizing it on xometry.pro , a new community for engineers and product designers to come together, share best practices," Kafidov noted.



About Xometry

Xometrygives manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their business while also making it easy for engineers and purchasers at small and large enterprise companies to tap into global manufacturing capacity and create locally resilient supply chains. The Xometry Instant Quoting Engine® leverages millions of pieces of data to analyze complex parts in real-time, matches buyers with the right suppliers globally, and provides accurate pricing and lead times. Learn more at xometry.eu/en/ .

