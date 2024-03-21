According to the international World Happiness Report, Finland is the happiest country in the world in 2024. Finland is a unique travel destination, and you can fly there with five direct connections from the United States.

The international World Happiness Report has released its annual listing of the happiest countries in the world. Finland has been named the happiest country in the world in 2024 for the seventh year in a row.

What makes Finland the happiest place in the world?

You must experience the secret to Finnish happiness first hand. Year after year, Finland has been selected as the happiest country in the world, and it is great that there are excellent flight connections to Europe's northernmost destination. The sights of Helsinki, a city filled with experiences, and the archipelago of the Gulf of Finland, as well as the peace and quiet of mythical Lapland, are only a few hours away," says Petri Vuori, Vice President, Sales and Route Development for the airport company Finavia.

You can fly to Helsinki with five direct connections from the United States. The Finnish airline Finnair flies to Helsinki Airport from New York, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Over 400,000 people flew between the United States and Finland last year.

Studies show that passengers appreciate Helsinki Airport, as it has received high ratings for its customer experience.

"In a recent survey, air passengers rated Helsinki Airport as the best airport in Europe in the size category of 15-25 million passengers. In addition, Helsinki Airport ranked as the world's fifth best airport among business travellers. We are proud and grateful for the feedback," Vuori says.

Lapland's airports are a gateway to the north

If you are already familiar with Helsinki as a tourist destination, head next to magical Lapland to experience its nature. In the last few years, Lapland's popularity as a tourist destination has increased.

"The past winter season 2023-2024 was record-breaking and European airlines opened almost 20 new direct flight connections to airports in Lapland. We believe that demand will continue to be strong in the coming years," Vuori says.

Finnish Lapland also offers experiences during the summer season, especially for travellers who enjoy nature and outdoor activities.

You can fly to the fells of Lapland from Helsinki Airport with a connecting flight that will take approximately one hour.

"We offer excellent connections from Helsinki Airport to four different destinations in Lapland. Kittilä, Ivalo, Kuusamo and Rovaniemi airports are gates to the Nordic region and are all located close to favourite destinations," Petri Vuori says.

For example, Finnair offers daily connections from Helsinki Airport to the four destinations in Lapland.

