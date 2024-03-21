Superior Medical Waste Disposal Expands Service Area to Reach More Facilities in Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana

CANTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Superior Medical Waste Disposal, one of the Midwest's leading medical waste management companies, is proud to announce the recent expansion of its service area. The larger footprint will enable the company to serve additional facilities throughout its home state of Michigan and the surrounding states of Ohio and Indiana, and it will help ensure that more Midwest facilities have access to safe and reliable medical waste removal.





Commercial medical waste management is about more than just convenience. Through its dedicated medical waste services, Superior Medical Waste Disposal helps healthcare facilities maintain compliance and protect the health of their staff members and communities. Superior Medical Waste Disposal is also available for one-on-one consulting on the proper storage, transportation, and treatment of medical waste, as well as medical waste management training and compliance support.

The newly expanded service area will provide significantly more facilities with a trusted partner in the handling of regulated medical waste. This includes biomedical waste disposal and treatment - a specialized process that includes high-heat autoclaving to remove potential biological threats. Superior Medical Waste Disposal can autoclave and shred biomedical waste to reduce waste volume by 70% before items end up in the landfill, in turn helping healthcare practices further do their part to protect public health.

Healthcare and healthcare-adjacent facilities in Superior Medical Waste Disposal's service area can take advantage of reliable and timely handling of all the hazardous and non-hazardous waste that goes into running their practice, including:

Biomedical waste

Blood waste

Sharps (needles, syringes, lancets, etc.)

Pharmaceutical waste

Hazardous universal waste (chemicals, oils, bulbs, etc.)

Gauze and dressings

Sterilants

Secured document shredding

Also available is Superior Medical Waste Disposal's online OSHA training portal, which provides customers with user-friendly courses on HIPAA, BBP, RMA, and other compliance-related topics.

Types of companies served by Superior Medical Waste Disposal include healthcare facilities, dental offices, tattoo parlors, veterinary clinics, assisted living facilities, pharmacies, diagnostic labs, aesthetician clinics, funeral homes, and more. The company also offers school-based medical waste management services for items related to the on-site medical care of students and staff at educational institutions.

With nearly 15 years of experience under their belt, Superior Medical Waste Disposal looks forward to expanding its reach and helping more organizations excel with medical waste management, exposure control plans, and state licensing requirements. The new service area is part of the company's ongoing efforts to simplify the process of medical waste disposal and compliance and should go a long way toward relieving the waste management burden for facilities across Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

Superior Medical Waste Disposal is fully insured and licensed, and meets all OSHA, HIPAA, EPA, DOT, and EGLE requirements. Interested readers are encouraged to visit Superior Medical Waste Disposal's homepage for more information, or to contact the company directly for a quote on its medical waste management services.

About Superior Medical Waste Disposal LLC.

Superior Medical Waste Disposal LLC. is a family-owned medical waste management company servicing Michigan and surrounding states. Locally owned and operated since 2010, Superior Waste Disposal has helped set the standard for safe, reliable, and effective medical waste disposal, and is committed to continued innovation and forward-thinking sustainability initiatives within the medical waste industry.

To learn more, please visit www.superiorwastedisposal.com.

