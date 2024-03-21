Prysmian's Full Suite of Build America, Buy America-Compliant Fiber Products Ready to Ship

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Prysmian, leader in the energy transition and digital transformation, is pleased to announce its full suite of fiber optic cable products meets Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements and is available to ship, supporting the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program-a $42.45 billion grant program created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the Department of Commerce.

BABA requirements require that fiber preforms are manufactured in the U.S., fiber optic glass must use those preforms and must be drawn in the U.S., and finally, fiber optic cable must use fiber that meets the previous requirements and have the buffer jacket and strand manufacturing process completed in the U.S.

With three U.S. facilities located in Claremont, North Carolina; Lexington, South Carolina; and Jackson, Tennessee, Prysmian is uniquely positioned to offer ready-to-ship BABA-compliant fiber solutions that support the broadband market and the growing needs of its North American customers.

"Prysmian is proud that we can produce BABA-compliant trusted fiber products and solutions made right here, allowing us to support the BEAD program," said Patrick Jacobi, Senior Vice President for Telecom at Prysmian North America. "We are committed to investing in our people, technology, and manufacturing plants here in the U.S. to ensure that each American has access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet."

Prysmian has demonstrated a long-term commitment to providing trusted U.S. fiber. In June, Prysmian traveled to the White House to join President Joe Biden as he announced funding for high-speed internet infrastructure deployment through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program-a $42.45 billion grant program created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by the Department of Commerce.

The company also welcomed Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator for the Biden Administration, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Communication and Information April McClain-Delaney, Department of Commerce, to its Jackson, Tennessee facility to discuss Prysmian's latest fiber investment and celebrate new fiber optic cable production in Madison County.

Prysmian has made significant investments across its North American footprint to support the growing need for fiber infrastructure and the BEAD program funding, including a $30M investment in its Jackson, Tennessee factory to retool the facility from legacy copper to fiber optic cable production, and a $50M multi-year modernization project at its Claremont fiber facility to enhance process capabilities, systems and technologies to support future growth.

Learn more about Prysmian's telecom solutions at https://na.prysmian.com/markets/digital-solutions/optical-fiber.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with 30,000 employees, 108 production plants and 26 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2022, global sales exceeded €16 billion.



Media Relations

Lauren Kane

External Communications Manager

lauren.kane@prysmian.com

SOURCE: Prysmian

View the original press release on accesswire.com