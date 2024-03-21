AE Works Announces Strategic Acquisition of WTW Architects, a Pillar in Pittsburgh's Architectural Legacy

This move creates one of the largest architecture firms headquartered in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / AE Works Ltd. (AE Works), a Pittsburgh-headquartered award-winning building design and consulting firm, is excited to announce that WTW Architects, a national leader in higher education design with a 65-year legacy of notable Pittsburgh projects, has joined the firm. This move brings together over 100 talented professionals, making it one of the largest architectural firms in the region. The acquisition is effective as of March 15, 2024.





Memorial Union, University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, ND

Memorial Union, University of North Dakota Grand Forks, ND 2023 ACUI Facility Design Award Image Credit: Halkin Mason Photography





Two firms, both founded and headquartered in Pittsburgh, now come together with enthusiasm for future contributions to the city's architecture and beyond.

AE Works is a top-ranked firm on the Architectural Record Top 300 that has delivered a diverse range of projects for leading commercial clients, research institutions, hospitals, and public agencies throughout the region and country. The addition of WTW Architects expands AE Works' design leadership and presence in Pittsburgh and nationally.

Founded in Pittsburgh in 1959, WTW Architects has earned a reputation as a design leader in higher education, commercial, and healthcare projects. WTW Architects has worked on over 140 different college and university campuses to enhance student living and learning. This work includes campuses as far as the University of North Dakota and the University of Miami. Locally, its impact is visible in their contributions to the Pittsburgh skyline, including Acrisure Stadium, Fifth Avenue Place, and the University of Pittsburgh William Pitt Union.

AE Works' Founder, President & CEO, Michael Cherock, PE, shares, "We are thrilled to have WTW Architects join AE Works. WTW's design leadership in delivering notable projects in Pittsburgh and beyond, especially in educational facilities, is now combined with our track record of work nationwide for large agencies like the Department of Veterans Affairs, National Institutes of Health, CDC, as well as state and local government agencies like PA Turnpike Commission, ALCOSAN, and commercial clients. This move is a key part of our strategic firm vision to diversify our experience in the region and nationwide."

In its 16 plus years of being in business, AE Works has been on the Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies list 7 times - which puts the firm in the top 0.1% of all companies in the country. AE Works has grown consistently beyond its start-up years and has proven to be resilient throughout the recent pandemic and other industry challenges like the Great Recession. This move furthers the firm's resilience and commitment to deliver excellence to clients with national reach, diverse market expertise, and a wide range of building design and consulting services.

"We are very excited to join a leading firm in our hometown of Pittsburgh. AE Works is focused on making building projects a better value for clients," adds Larry Payne, AIA, President & CEO of WTW Architects. "Together, we will be able to do that better than ever. This is about providing clients and partners with the best value possible from an architecture firm and providing our staff more opportunities. United by tradition and innovation, I know we'll continue to impact the architectural landscape in Pittsburgh and beyond."

This strategic move isn't just about combining resources; it's about values, a strong vision for the future, and providing a great place to work for staff. Larry Payne has been appointed as Managing Principal and will serve on AE Works' firm management council. In collaboration with Michael Cherock and the leadership team, he will play a pivotal role in driving the growth and impact of the firm, both locally and on a broader scale.

AE Works and WTW Architects are jointly developing an integration strategy, aiming to synergize their strengths and further cement AE Works' position as an industry leader.

About AE Works:

A top-ranked building design and consulting firm on the Architectural Record Top 300, AE Works has delivered over $1 billion of building projects for a diverse range of leading businesses, research institutions, hospitals, and public agencies. Leveraging the power of diverse services delivered by one team, AE Works makes building projects a better value. Services include architecture, interior design, engineering, and planning + project services. AE Works is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in State College, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC. Learn more at aeworks.com

About WTW Architects:

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, WTW Architects is an architecture, interior design, and planning firm with over sixty-five years of distinguished design experience. This experience is marked by over 50 recent awards across higher education, commercial, healthcare, and mixed-use development sectors. Renowned for its leadership in higher education facility design, WTW brings an impressive portfolio on over 140 college and university campuses, including the University of North Dakota, The University of Pittsburgh, The Pennsylvania State University, and the University of Miami. WTW is recognized nationwide as a thought leader in the programming, planning, and design of student life projects. The firm's impact extends to iconic Pittsburgh landmarks such as Acrisure Stadium, Fifth Avenue Place, and the University of Pittsburgh William Pitt Union. Learn more at wtwarchitects.com

