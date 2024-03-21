David's Bridal and PersonalizationMall.com Come Together to Help Brides Add the Personal Touch

New collaboration makes it easy for brides to personalize every aspect of her wedding, from proposal to honeymoon

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority, today announced its strategic collaboration with PersonalizationMall.com®, the industry-leading e-commerce provider of personalized products for all of life's special occasions. In marrying David's offerings with the thousands of customizable items and exclusive designs from PersonalizationMall.com, brides - and their friends and families - can easily add their own distinct details and features to a once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

PersonalizationMall.com inspires creativity in gifting with over 40,000 unique products and trending designs, a fun and easy personalization process, and a devotion to quality and fast turnaround. PersonalizationMall.com helps customers express themselves in unique ways that are a joy to both give and receive. Turning to David's Bridal for everything from gifts, to wedding essentials, to special keepsakes, the bride now has access to a seamless shopping experience for all her custom wedding needs, including:

Monogrammed pajamas for the bride and her bridesmaids;

Embroidered hats for her bachelorette party;

Thoughtful, custom gifts for the newlyweds;

And more!

"The bride's special day, and the festivities leading up to it, is all about her and her experience should be personalized to reflect that," said Kelly Cook, President, Brand, Technology, and Finance at David's. "We are obsessed with going the extra mile for her. It was a no-brainer to team up with PersonalizationMall.com, giving our brides easy access to adding personal touches to bachelorettes, big days, and beyond."

"As we join forces with David's Bridal, we're bringing our diverse range of personalized products and designs to customers embarking on a journey filled with unforgettable moments," said Dan Cauley, President, PersonalizationMall.com. "Our vision to help customers express, connect, and build more and better relationships is at the heart of what we do. With thousands of customizable items and unique designs, we're dedicated to supporting brides through every stage of wedding planning and beyond, as they write their own happily ever after. Our unwavering commitment to quality and industry-leading turnaround times ensures that from 'I do' to forever after, every meaningful moment can be celebrated with the perfect gift or keepsake."

Customers can access PersonalizationMall.com any way that they access David's Bridal - online, in-store, social media platforms, and through e-commerce. To learn more, visit davidsbridal.com.

About PersonalizationMall.com®

PersonalizationMall.com is a premier provider of high-quality personalized gifts that celebrate every unique occasion and relationship. The company features a broad assortment of customizable products and one-of-a-kind designs that allow customers to express themselves in ways that turn thoughtful gifting into a truly personalized expression of care. The brand's industry-leading personalization capabilities include laser engraving, embroidery, sublimation, UV printing, sandblasting, digital printing, and more. PersonalizationMall.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

