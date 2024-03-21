Tocvan Ventures Corp: Tocvan Video - Advancing an Attractive Gold - Silver Land Package in Sonora, Mexico Towards Production

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC)(OTCQB:TCVNF)(FSE:TV3), has been steadily advancing and de-risking a sizable land package towards production in the mine-friendly State of Sonora, Mexico.

Focused on the recently expanded Pilar Project that now spans over 22 square kilometers, full road access provides a path for cost effective exploration and development. Past programs accounting for over 20,000 meters of drilling concentrated on less than 5% of the total land area. Until now, the remaining 95% of the land package was historically underexplored. Early exploration results indicate large scale targets defined by placer gold workings and hydrothermal alteration cells tied to gold and silver mineralization. This year, the Company is continuing with mine development permitting and an extensive drill program to build out a maiden resource estimate and begin to evaluate the new untested expansive target areas.

"The is an excellent time to invest in our Company, we are in an incredible mining jurisdiction with quality gold - silver assets." commented Brodie Sutherland, CEO. "With gold prices hitting and sustaining all time highs and our attractive land package with large scale targets, we are seeing interests from the major developers of the area. Follow us as we move to become a near-term producer and unlock the full potential of our projects."

Surrounded by operating open pit mines and development projects, Tocvan is slated to be an up-and-coming producer. Please follow the Company through its progression by signing up to news updates on the website: https://tocvan.com/

Tocvan Overview Video - Advancing an Attractive Gold - Silver Land Package in Sonora, Mexico Towards Production

CLICK HERE: Tocvan Overview Video

About Tocvan Video Series

Introduction to the mineral rich State of Sonora and its incredible infrastructure, click here: TOCVAN VENTURES INTRO

A look into active placer gold mining in the area, leading to exciting new discoveries, click here: TOCVAN PLACER MINING

A review of the region's operations on how Tocvan's projects compare, click here: TOCVAN VENTURES NEIGHBORS

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn in the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 43 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

