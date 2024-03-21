India's cumulative solar waste will increase to 600 kilotons (kt) by 2030 and 19,000 kt by 2050, according to a new report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW). From pv magazine India India's cumulative solar waste will reach about 19,000 kt by 2050, as all the capacity deployed until 2030 will have reached end of life, according to a new study by the CEEW. The organization estimates India-specific solar waste generation from various streams, excluding manufacturing. The report states while the modules are designed for a 25-year life, some have an early end of life due to factors ...

