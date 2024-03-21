AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) announced today that it has appointed Kyle Freeman as Head of AXIS ILS, effective immediately. Mr. Freeman's responsibilities will include overseeing the Company's activities related to third party assets under management in support of its ambition to achieve specialty leadership. He will report directly to AXIS Chief Financial Officer Peter Vogt.

"Kyle is a valued leader within the AXIS organization who has extensive knowledge and experience in ILS, working with the investor community, and creating alternative reinsurance structures. Further, he has a proven track record of innovation within our company, including most recently leading the Long Walk Re transaction, where AXIS closed the market's first 144A cyber catastrophe bond," said Mr. Vogt. "We look forward to the continued development of our ILS initiatives under Kyle's leadership, programs that will be essential to AXIS advancing its leadership position in specialty."

Mr. Freeman joined AXIS in 2021 as Head of ILS Structuring, Property, and was responsible for managing existing investor relationships as well as capital invested in property catastrophe sidecars, catastrophe bonds, joint ventures, and other ILS structures. Prior to AXIS, Mr. Freeman served as Head of North America Programs Pricing for AXA XL. He also held senior roles at companies such as JPMorgan, AIR Worldwide, and USAA. Before entering the corporate world, Mr. Freeman served for seven years in the U.S. Navy where he was a nuclear engineer and submarine officer.

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $5.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

