Today Neat (neat.no), the pioneering video device company, announced powerful new capabilities for Neat Pulse, its management and premium support offering that extends the functionality and value of all Neat devices. Neat is introducing Neat Pulse APIs to provide customers with enhanced management and data insights across meeting spaces simply and cost-effectively. Additionally, Neat is opening beta access to Neat's app hub, which makes third-party apps available on Neat devices, providing greater flexibility for customers.

New Neat Pulse APIs

Neat Pulse APIs empower integrators and customers to develop innovative solutions that provide deeper insights and tighter management of their meeting spaces. By expanding the ecosystem of solutions that integrate with Neat devices, businesses can enjoy reduced complexity while gaining a single-pane-of-glass view of their technology deployments. These APIs can also leverage Neat Sense, the room sensor technology built into Neat devices that provides environmental and room data such as people count, temperature, humidity and air quality, to gain detailed real-time and historic insights to more effectively manage meeting spaces.

Neat is working with several partners leveraging Neat Pulse APIs to develop new capabilities. Two of these partners, Neowit and Utelogy, are in beta tests with customers to deliver custom device management, unique monitoring capabilities and valuable data insights. Neat expects these to be the first of many integrations of this kind.

Enhanced Deployment Management Capabilities

Neat will release several other capabilities to make managing device deployments in Neat Pulse even simpler and more flexible. Neat Pulse will feature a new management tool enabling administrators to specify how and when Neat devices are upgraded to suit their individual business requirements. Neat Pulse will also enable SAML SSO for secure login, device data export and bulk enrollment, streamlining deployment to save IT managers time and hassle.

App Hub Beta

In 2023, Neat announced its app hub, which makes third-party business applications available on Neat devices at no additional cost to Neat Pulse customers. Now available in beta, Neat is releasing its first set of room and desk booking apps from Appspace, askUMA, Flowscape, NFS Technology, Robin, Smarten Spaces, and 22Miles.

Additional app categories including visual collaboration apps, web app access, and custom apps are in co-development with beta coming soon.

Neat Pulse Plans

Effective late April, Neat will launch updated plans for Neat Pulse designed to deliver more value at each tier. Neat Pulse is available through Neat channel partners.

Pulse Starter: Will include deployment management capabilities such remote control, software channel selection, remote configuration, automatic software updates, device setting profiles, room notes, locations and regions, and export of device information. App hub access (currently in beta) is also included in this plan.

Will include deployment management capabilities such remote control, software channel selection, remote configuration, automatic software updates, device setting profiles, room notes, locations and regions, and export of device information. App hub access (currently in beta) is also included in this plan. Pulse Plus: Will include all features in Pulse Starter, with the addition of audit logs, SAML SSO, scheduled software updates, and APIs for room insights and device management. Access to Neat's support team is also included in this plan.

Will include all features in Pulse Starter, with the addition of audit logs, SAML SSO, scheduled software updates, and APIs for room insights and device management. Access to Neat's support team is also included in this plan. Pulse Pro: Will include all features and benefits of Pulse Starter and Plus, with the addition of extended warranty and advanced hardware replacement.

"The Neat experience is both easy and empowering. That means putting the most user-friendly yet robust technologies at the fingertips of Neat account administrators so they can effectively manage their deployments and make informed business decisions. The new capabilities of our Neat Pulse platform, in particular our APIs and app hub, will allow them to do just that," said Kevin McMenamy, VP of Software Engineering and CTO at Neat.

"Neat's professional video devices are now more powerful with Neat Pulse APIs used by Neowit to support real-time workplace management," said Dan Sørensen, Chief Digital Officer at law firm Selmer AS. "With the detailed information and historical data provided by Neowit and Neat Pulse, we can analyze and maximize our use of meeting rooms and multi-rooms."

"We are excited to partner with Neat to integrate Neat Pulse APIs with Utelogy's powerful workspace management solution, giving IT administrators a single pane of glass view into all the technology elements of a meeting space," said Kevin Morrison, CEO at Utelogy. "This integrated solution simplifies the centralized management of meeting room ecosystems, enabling customers to efficiently handle deployments in-house or effortlessly transition management to a dedicated service partner."

Customers may apply to join the limited app hub beta at neat.no/pulse/beta-access. To nominate apps for Neat's app hub, complete this form. Register here to join Neat's webinar on all of these exciting developments in Neat Pulse, 11 am PT, March 28. Learn more about Neat Pulse and Neat Pulse APIs.

