Travelers should procrastinate on spring cleaning and instead book an affordable escape to Europe.

PLAY, a low-cost Icelandic airline operating flights between North America and Europe, announced a spring deal of 25% off flights to Iceland, Berlin, Dublin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Paris, and London. As Iceland and other European destinations welcome nicer weather, PLAY is giving travelers an opportunity to ditch their spring cleaning and book getaways for next month through next year, now through March 26, 2024.

With the beautiful weather in spring comes mundane tasks like clearing out clutter and freshening up the house. PLAY invites travel aspirations, shifting spring to the perfect time for travelers and dreamers to make their vision for a summer, fall, or 2025 getaway a reality. With the airline's already-low prices at 25% off, travelers can splurge on activities, experiences, and excursions that make their trip one to remember. Whether exploring Europe during peak season or booking a quiet, "shoulder season" getaway, PLAY's deal enables travelers to book an affordable vacation whenever fits their needs.

Plus, PLAY invites travelers to maximize the 25% off by extending their trip with a few days in Iceland whether to experience spring in the "Land of Fire and Ice" or fall, when the Northern Lights begin. The airline's new stayover option makes any trip even more exciting with the ability to stay up to 10 days in Iceland as an extended layover on the way to or from other European destinations.

In addition to Iceland, the deal includes fares to Berlin, Dublin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Paris, and London. Travelers can experience Berlin's rich history, spend a summer afternoon indulging at the Guiness Storehouse in Dublin, or enjoy a ride on the London Eye to take in breathtaking views in the fall. And, with a stayover in Iceland at no extra cost, travelers can visit the country to relax after a busy trip exploring Europe with spa days, nature exploration, and incredible dining experiences, visiting two destinations for the price of one.

"Spring is finally here and travelers should begin planning their summer and fall getaways to Europe," said PLAY CEO Einar Örn Ólafsson. "Travelers who are looking for incredible, memorable experiences can book dream getaways even on a tight budget with PLAY's streamlined service, already-low fares, and this discount. We welcome spring by giving travelers trips to look forward to this year, with more flexibility to splurge on excursions and activities to enjoy in Europe."

PLAY's spring deal includes the airline's Basic Bundle, a streamlined travel option with a small personal item included in their discounted fare. The deal runs today through March 26, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. It's valid for one-way flights on roundtrip bookings to Iceland, Berlin, Dublin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Paris, and London between April and May 2024, August and November 2024, and January and February 2025. Price is inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply, additional details of this promotion are available at www.flyplay.com/terms-for-advertised-fares.

About PLAY

PLAY is a low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, and North America as of 2022. Founded in Reykjavík in 2019 by a management team with significant experience in the aviation industry, the company operates flights on new Airbus A321NEO and A320NEO aircraft, offering streamlined, no-frills service that allows travelers to pay less and "play more." Safety comes first for PLAY. On-time performance, simplicity, happiness and low prices are the airline's core principles.

The airline seeks to enable passengers to see the world, but not without considering its environmental impact. PLAY is being developed with sustainability initiatives and benchmarks in place to track and reduce fuel consumption, offset carbon emissions, and limit waste. Learn more or book a flight at www.flyplay.com.

