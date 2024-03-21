EQS-Ad-hoc: Marudai Food Co. Ltd. / Key word(s): Delisting

Marudai Food Co. Ltd.: Frankfurt Stock Exchange announced its decision to execute a Delisting of the Company's Shares



21-March-2024 / 14:15 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Marudai Food Co., Ltd. Key words: Delisting Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) Frankfurt Stock Exchange announced its decision to execute a Delisting of the Company's Shares According to the announcement of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") published on its website today, the management board of the FSE has decided today to revoke the admission to trading of the common shares of Marudai Food Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (ISIN: DE000A2N4944 (Regulated Market), JP3876400007 (Regulated Unofficial Market); TOKYO: 2288) (deliverable by means of Global Bearer Certificates) on the regulated market of the FSE pursuant to sec. 39 para. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) with effect from the end of 26 March 2024 (Central European Time). The Company will continue to maintain its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Investor Relations contact: Yoshifumi Morimoto, Executive Officer, General Manager of Accounting Dept., keiribu@marudai.co.jp Language: English Company: Marudai Food Co., Ltd. 21-3, Midori-cho, Takatsuki-Shi 569-8577 Osaka Japan Phone: +81-72-661-2518 Fax: +81-72-661-5006 Internet: www.marudai.jp ISIN: DE000A2N4944(Regulated Market), JP3876400007 (Regulated Unofficial Market) WKN: A2N494(Regulated Market), 859146 (Regulated Unofficial Market) Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt



End of Inside Information



21-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

