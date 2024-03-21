EQS-Ad-hoc: Marudai Food Co. Ltd. / Key word(s): Delisting
Marudai Food Co., Ltd.
Key words: Delisting
Public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)
Frankfurt Stock Exchange announced its decision to execute a Delisting of the Company's Shares
According to the announcement of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") published on its website today, the management board of the FSE has decided today to revoke the admission to trading of the common shares of Marudai Food Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (ISIN: DE000A2N4944 (Regulated Market), JP3876400007 (Regulated Unofficial Market); TOKYO: 2288) (deliverable by means of Global Bearer Certificates) on the regulated market of the FSE pursuant to sec. 39 para. 1 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) with effect from the end of 26 March 2024 (Central European Time).
The Company will continue to maintain its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Investor Relations contact:
Yoshifumi Morimoto, Executive Officer, General Manager of Accounting Dept.,
keiribu@marudai.co.jp
Language: English
Company: Marudai Food Co., Ltd.
21-3, Midori-cho, Takatsuki-Shi
569-8577 Osaka
Japan
Phone: +81-72-661-2518
Fax: +81-72-661-5006
Internet: www.marudai.jp
ISIN: DE000A2N4944(Regulated Market), JP3876400007 (Regulated Unofficial Market)
WKN: A2N494(Regulated Market), 859146 (Regulated Unofficial Market)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt
End of Inside Information
