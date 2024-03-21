Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2024) - Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) (NASDAQ: LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces that it will be presenting at the 14th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Sofitel New York on April 8th-9th, 2024. The event is expected to feature 80 companies presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

Lexaria is scheduled to present on Tuesday April 9th, at 10:30 AM ET. Chris Bunka, Chief Executive Officer of Lexaria, will discuss the Company's recent discovery of enhanced performance of glucagon-like-peptide-1 ("GLP-1") drugs utilizing DehydraTECH and the highly anticipated upcoming animal and clinical studies in humans to more thoroughly evaluate the impact of DehydraTECH processing on the world's leading GLP-1 drugs.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 39 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

