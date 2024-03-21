Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Investors Relations section of Wallbox's website at investors.wallbox.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Wallbox's security holders may request free of charge a hard copy of Wallbox's complete audited financial statements by contacting Investors@Wallbox.com.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 100 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

Contacts:

Wallbox Investor Contact:

Matt Tractenberg

VP, Investor Relations

Matt.Tractenberg@wallbox.com

+1 404-574-1504



Wallbox Public Relations Contact:

Elyce Behrsin

Public Relations

Press@wallbox.com

+34 673 310 905