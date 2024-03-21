CeCors, Inc.: Award-Winning Journalist Rafer Weigel Appointed Chief Content Officer at VETCOMM, Elevating CeCors' Strategic Content Vision

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK:CEOS) ("CeCors") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, VETCOMM (https://www.vetcomm.us/), a leading provider of innovative solutions for veterans, proudly welcomes Rafer Weigel to its ranks as Chief Content Officer. This appointment marks a significant stride in VETCOMM's mission to advocate for the rights and well-being of United States veterans through innovative communication and strategic content creation-a new era for veteran support and content innovation.

Rafer Weigel, an acclaimed journalist with a 17-year tenure in the realm of media, carries with him a legacy of integrity, innovation, and an Emmy Award-winning approach. Renowned for his dynamic engagement strategies and a remarkable ability to raise over $220 million for businesses and non-profits, Mr. Weigel's strategic vision is set to elevate the narrative of VETCOMM, fostering deeper connections within the community and enhancing the visibility of veterans' service and dedication.

At the heart of Mr. Weigel's philosophy is a profound commitment to public service and community engagement, virtues that align seamlessly with the core values of VETCOMM and its parent company, CeCors. His seasoned experience as a news anchor and reporter, coupled with his leadership in content strategy, positions him uniquely to lead VETCOMM's creative direction, driving forward the organization's advocacy for veterans through compelling and impactful communication.

Kate Monroe, VETCOMM's founder and a decorated veteran of the United States Marine Corps, expressed her enthusiasm for Mr. Weigel's appointment, stating, "Rafer's unparalleled expertise in media and his passionate dedication to community service are perfectly attuned to the vision and mission of VETCOMM. His leadership as Chief Content Officer is a beacon of innovation, promising to amplify our voice and ensure our veterans receive the honor and support they deserve."

In stepping into his new position, Rafer Weigel expressed his enthusiasm: "It's a real privilege to be part of the VETCOMM team and to support the mission of CeCors. I'm ready to use my media experience in a meaningful way-aiming to enhance the lives of our veterans. My goal is to create captivating content that inspires action and brings a new level of attention to our veterans' achievements and needs."

As Chief Content Officer, Rafer Weigel's visionary approach to content creation is poised to catalyze a revolution within VETCOMM and across CeCors, supporting a new chapter of engagement, recognition, and support for our nation's heroes.

About VETCOMM

VETCOMM's mission is to empower United States veterans by providing them with the education and resources they need to access the benefits they are entitled to, but not presently receiving. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM is dedicated to advocating for veterans and ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive after serving our country.

VETCOMM believes that every veteran deserves to receive the benefits they are entitled to, and is committed to providing a comprehensive education and support platform to help them do just that. With the tools provided by VETCOMM, veterans can get rated and claim the benefits they deserve, preventing the reallocation of funds by the U.S. government to other budget line items and making sure that those who have served their country receive the support they need in order to lead fulfilling lives. For more information visit https://www.VetComm.us/.

