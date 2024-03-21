Greater Than celebrates 20 years of training its AI driving data analytics

Greater Than is marking the 20th anniversary of its world-leading AI data analytics technology

Uniquely, Greater Than's AI harmonizes driving data from any source to measure the driver influence on crash probability and climate impact

The global mobility sector uses the insights for insurance pricing, crash prevention and ESG reporting, business driven and enhanced by new regulation such as CSRD

STOCKHOLM, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than (GREAT.ST), the global provider of driver crash probability and climate impact data insights, is proud to announce the 20th anniversary of its artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Since its inception in 2004, the AI has been trained with real claims data, fuel, and energy consumption from over 106 countries and 1,600 cities, building a database of over 7 billion unique DriverDNAs (ways to drive a vehicle). This extensive level of training enables the AI to rapidly predict crash probability and climate impact independent of vehicle type and location, making it the global benchmark for measuring driver influence on safety and sustainability.

Companies globally use Greater Than's AI insights to quantify, compare, and mitigate risk and climate impact across an entire fleet or driving population.

Over the last year, the company's growth has been further enhanced by the increased focus on Environmental, Social & Governance reporting, particularly the mobility requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

"This is such an exciting milestone for the Greater Than team! Twenty years of hard work, passion, and extensive training has resulted in an AI unlike anything else on the market," said Liselott Johansson, CEO of Greater Than. "While many other AI companies are still in the early stages, our AI is so mature that it now requires minimal data points to generate quality outputs, ensuring a reliable, cost-effective solution for companies globally wishing to measure, mitigate or report on driver risk or climate impact."

The AI was born in 2004 after a chance meeting late the previous year between co-founders Sten Forseke and Anders Lindelöf. Sten, the founder of a company that designed and manufactured electronic systems and telematics for automotive OEMs, recognized that "traditional" telematics parameters - while good for some aspects of fleet management - had no direct correlation with crash risk, or fuel consumption. He approached Anders, an inventor and problem solver, who used an early form of AI called FASILL (fuzzy logic) to gradually train an algorithm with more and more criteria.

Over the years, Greater Than's AI has developed into a patented, award-winning solution used by organizations the world over. The AI has received extensive validation including:

Endorsement by the Swedish Energy Agency

Support from the European Commission's European Union funding for research and innovation

An award from the WWF Climate Solver for its potential to influence global CO2 savings using the GHG protocol

In addition, the AI is used by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in its FIA Smart Driving Challenge, a worldwide challenge rewarding smart, safe, and eco-friendly driving, that was showcased during the United Nations' Climate Change Conference, COP28.

Greater Than makes its AI insights easily accessible to companies, requiring only 1km of GPS driving data to get started. This can be shared via an API connection, such as dashcam, connected vehicle, telematics device etc., or via a smartphone app. Its SaaS products can be used in any country, meaning customers with global operations can seamlessly measure driver impact in different countries, with harmonized data across vehicle types and geographical region.

