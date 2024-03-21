SciSparc Ltd: SciSparc: MitoCareX Unveils Groundbreaking Discovery of Small Molecule Structure in Anti-Cancer Research

MitoCareX Bio dedicates efforts to creating a predictive AI model to predict small molecules more efficiently

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) ("Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, announced that MitoCareX Bio Ltd. ("MitoCareX"), the Company's venture with Dr. Alon Silberman that focuses on drug discovery and the development of cancer therapeutics by targeting the mitochondrial SLC25 protein family, had virtually screened millions of small molecules by using its computationally advanced drug discovery platform, which resulted in the identification of several molecules that could be used for potential anti-cancer treatments.

As previously announced by the Company on March 12, 2024, by using its in-vitro screening systems related to the mitochondria, MitoCareX corroborated its virtual findings by confirming the anti-cancer biological activity of several small molecule structures.

Additionally, by utilizing the extensive virtual data generated, MitoCareX is working towards creating a predictive AI model. This model is expected to enable MitoCareX to navigate broader chemical spaces more efficiently, with the goal of uncovering more novel anti-cancer scaffolds that target its SLC25 protein of interest.

