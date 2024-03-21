G. Willi-Food International Ltd.: G. Willi-Food International Reports 9.0% Increase In Sales And A Record High Annual Sales In 2023

YAVNE, Israel, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (TASE: WILF) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

Sales increased by 9.0% to NIS 543.3 million (US$ 149.8 million) from NIS 498.3 million (USD 1374. million) in fiscal year 2022.

Gross profit decreased by 15.9% from fiscal year 2022 to NIS 120.6 million (USD 33.3 million) in 2023.

Operating profit decreased by 54.9% from fiscal year 2022 to NIS 20.4 million (USD 5.6 million) in 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents balance of NIS 239.6 million (USD 66.1 million) as of December 31, 2023.

Basic earnings per share of NIS 2.28 (US$ 0.63).

Management Comment

Zwi Williger Chairmen & Joseph Williger CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to present our fiscal year 2023 financial results with record annual sales. Calendar year 2023 was characterized by an appreciation of the value of the Israeli shekel and worldwide increase of prices of goods worldwide compared to 2022. As a result, the Company experienced a decrease in gross profit. Also in October 7, 2024, the 'Iron swords' war broke out between the State of Israel and the terror organization of Hamas in Gaza, which led to additional military conflicts on other fronts, including repeated attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Houthis from Yemen, which caused restrictions of sailing on this route. One of the results has been an increase in transport costs of goods from the Far East, as well as significant delays in the arrival of goods from those destinations. Despite these negative effects, the Company increased its sales by expanding the range of its product portfolio and improving the visibility of its products in the stores. In parallel, the Company is working to improve the commercial terms with its customers and suppliers in order to improve its gross profit and operating profit results. The Company is also continuing the construction of the new logistics center which, in our estimation, after its completion will contribute significantly to the company's logistics capabilities and support continued growth both in terms of sales and in improving profit. Our main goals for 2024 are increasing sales by increasing the variety of products offered and by increasing the visibility and presence of our products on the shelves, improving our commercial terms with our customers and suppliers as well as continuing the construction of the new logistics center which is expected to be completed in 2025."

Fiscal 2023 Summary

Revenues for fiscal year 2023 increased by 9.0% to NIS 543.3 million (USD 149.8 million) from NIS 498.3 million (USD 137.4 million) recorded in fiscal year 2022. Sales increased mainly due to increases (i) in the range of the Company's products, (ii) in our inventory levels and its availability for the demand of our products, (iii) in the Company's efforts to improve visibility of the Company's line of products in stores and (iv) in advertising and promotional campaigns.

Gross profit for fiscal year 2023 decreased by 15.7% to NIS 120.6 million (USD 33.3 million), or 22.2% of revenues, from NIS 143.1 million (USD 39.4 million), or 28.7% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2022. The decrease in gross profit and gross margins was mainly due to increased costs of the Company's imported products.

Selling expenses for fiscal year 2023 were NIS 74.2 million (USD 20.5 million), or 13.6% of revenues, remaining at the same level compared to NIS 74.1 million (USD 20.4 million), or 14.9% of revenues recorded in fiscal year 2022. The decrease of selling expenses as a percentage of revenues was mainly due to a decrease in advertising costs.

General and administrative expenses for fiscal year 2023 increased by 8.3% to NIS 26.1 million (USD 7.2 million), or 4.8% of revenues, from NIS 24.1 million (USD 6.6 million), or 4.8% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in management compensation, including grants made under the Company's option plan.

Operating profit for fiscal year 2023 decreased by 54.9% to NIS 20.4 million (USD 5.6 million), or 3.7% of revenues, from NIS 45.1 million (USD 12.4 million), or 9.0% of revenues, recorded in fiscal year 2022. The decrease in operating profit was primarily due to an increase in cost of sales.

Financial income, net, for fiscal year 2023 amounted to NIS 18.8 million (USD 5.2 million), compared to NIS 8.9 million (USD 2.5 million) recorded in fiscal year 2022. Financial income, net for fiscal year 2023 comprised mainly of income from interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 14.3 million (USD 3.9 million) and income from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in the amount of NIS 5.3 million (USD 1.5 million), offset by expenses from other finance expenses in an amount of NIS 1.5 million (USD 0.4 million). Financial income, net for fiscal year 2022 comprised mainly of income from interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 9.0 million (USD 2.5 million) and exchange rate differences in an amount of NIS 4.4 million (USD 1.2 million), offset by expenses from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in an amount of NIS 3.8 million (USD 1.0 million).

Willi-Food ended fiscal year 2023 with NIS 239.6 million (USD 66.1 million) in cash and cash equivalents with no debt. Net cash from operating activities in fiscal year 2023 was NIS 33.3 million (USD 9.2 million). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of December 2023 was NIS 552.2 million (USD 152.2 million).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The conversion from New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the exchange rate of USD 1.00 to NIS 3.627 as of December 31, 2023. The use of USD is solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of construction of the Company's new logistics center and its expected benefits. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: delays in the construction of the Company's new logistics center and the risk that its expected benefits will not be materialized, monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in political, economic and military conditions in Israel, particularly the recent war in Israel, and economic conditions in the Company's core markets, delays and price increases due to the attacks on global shipping routes in the Red Sea, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, risks associated with product liability claims and risks associated with the start of credit extension activity. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2024. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













December 31, December 31, 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 NIS US dollars (*) (in thousands) ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents 137,466 150,607 37,901 41,524 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 102,163 116,762 28,167 32,192 Trade receivables, Net 160,379 165,838 44,218 45,723 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 10,164 4,956 2,802 1,366 Inventories, Net 62,475 71,929 17,225 19,832 Current tax assets 9,497 3,117 2,618 859 Total current assets 482,144 513,209 132,931 141,496









Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment 122,222 99,216 33,698 27,355 Less -Accumulated depreciation 55,636 51,533 15,339 14,208

66,586 47,683 18,359 13,147









Right of use asset 2,124 3,391 586 935 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 46,143 44,113 12,722 12,162 Goodwill 36 36 10 10 Total non-current assets 114,889 95,223 31,677 26,254











597,033 608,432 164,608 167,750 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES







Current liabilities

















Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,512 2,194 417 605 Trade payables 21,622 24,842 5,961 6,849 Employees Benefits 4,193 3,756 1,156 1,036 Other payables and accrued expenses 10,854 11,836 2,993 3,264 Total current liabilities 38,181 42,628 10,527 11,754









Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities 694 1,284 191 354 Deferred taxes 4,868 4,198 1,342 1,156 Retirement benefit obligation 1,055 878 291 242 Total non-current liabilities 6,617 6,360 1,824 1,752









Shareholders' equity







Share capital 1,490 1,490 411 411 Additional paid in capital 172,589 171,550 47,585 47,298 Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit (154) (195) (42) (54) Capital fund 247 247 68 68 Retained earnings 378,691 386,980 104,408 106,694 Treasury shares (628) (628) (173) (173) Equity attributable to owners of the Company 552,235 559,444 152,257 154,244











597,033 608,432 164,608 167,750









(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













For the year ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 NIS US dollars (*) In thousands (except per share and share data)









Sales 543,262 498,325 149,783 137,393 Cost of sales 422,695 355,228 116,541 97,940









Gross profit 120,567 143,097 33,242 39,453 Operating costs and expenses:







Selling expenses 74,216 74,106 20,462 20,432 General and administrative expenses 26,110 24,117 7,199 6,649 Other income (109) (222) (30) (61) Total operating expenses 100,217 98,001 27,631 27,020









Operating profit 20,350 45,096 5,611 12,433









Financial income 20,363 13,417 5,614 3,699 Financial expense 1,521 4,539 419 1,251 Total Finance income 18,842 8,878 5,195 2,448









Income before taxes on income 39,192 53,974 10,806 14,881 Taxes on income 7,536 12,410 2,078 3,422









Income after taxes on income 31,656 41,564 8,728 11,459



















Earnings per share:







Basic / diluted earnings per share 2.28 3.00 0.63 0.83



















Shares used in computation of

basic/diluted EPS 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017









Actual number of shares 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017 13,867,017





































(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















For the year ended For the year ended

December 31, December 31,

2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2

NIS US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data) CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Profit from continuing operations 31,656 41,564 8,728 11,460

Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing

operating activities (Appendix A) 2,052 (27,495) 566 (7,581)

Net cash from continuing operating activities 33,708 14,069 9,294 3,879

























CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Acquisition of property plant and equipment (4,605) (**)(6,006) (1,270) (1,656)

Acquisition of property plant and equipment under construction (18,941) (**)(7,344) (5,222) (2,025)

Proceeds from sale of property plant and Equipment 208 351 57 97

Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net 18,166 21,285 5,009 5,868

Net cash used in (from) continuing investing activities (5,172) 8,286 (1,426) 2,284













CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Lease liability payments (2,408) (2,180) (664) (601)

Dividend distribution (39,945) (54,906) (11,012) (15,138)

Net cash used to continuing financing activities (42,353) (57,086) (11,676) (15,739)













Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,817) (34,731) (3,808) (9,576)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 150,607 195,718 41,523 53,961

Exchange gains (losses) on cash and cash equivalents 676 (10,380) 186 (2,862)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 137,466 150,607 37,901 41,523









































(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars. (**) Reclassified

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













For the year ended For the year ended December 31, December 31, 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 2 0 2 3 2 0 2 2 NIS US dollars (*) In thousands (except per share and share data)









CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES : A.Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from

continuing operating activities

















Decrease in deferred income taxes 670 2,181 185 601 Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities (5,597) 2,985 (1,543) 823 Loss (gain) of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - (13,960) - (3,849) Depreciation and amortization 6,950 6,508 1,916 1,794 Stock based compensation reserve 1,039 790 286 218 Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment (109) (222) (30) (61) Exchange (losses) gains on cash and cash equivalents (676) 10,380 (186) 2,862



















Changes in assets and liabilities:







Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables and other receivables 7,527 (17,151) 2,075 (4,729) Decrease (increase) in inventories 9,454 (12,401) 2,607 (3,419) Increase (decrease) in trade payables, other payables and other

current liabilities (3,547) 5,418 (978) 1,494 Cash generated from operations 15,711 (15,472) 4,332 (4,266) Income tax paid (13,659) (12,023) (3,766) (3,315) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 2,052 (27,495) 566 (7,581)







































(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

