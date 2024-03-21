Nielsen Foundation Announces 2023 Data for Good Grantees

Originally published on the Nielsen Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / The Nielsen Foundation has committed $325,000 in grants to seven organizations through the 2023 Data for Good grants program. Building upon the 2022 Data for Good grants program, this year's grants continue to support creative efforts leveraging data to advance media and technology as forces for good, especially to advance representation and inclusion.

"Over the last two years, the Nielsen Foundation has increasingly honed our focus on projects and programs that advance representation in media and technology, especially through data and research," said Andrea Bertels, President and Executive Director, Grantmaking, Nielsen Foundation. "This outstanding group of Data for Good grantees represents a fraction of the amazing, innovative work across sectors that leverages media and technology as forces for good. We are honored to support and advance this 2023 cohort, and eager to continue this work in the years ahead."

Supported projects include:

Amplify AAPI at NORC at the University of Chicago : to support development and maintenance of the first-ever research panel designed to scientifically represent Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities.

: to support development and maintenance of the first-ever research panel designed to scientifically represent Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities. Center for Scholars and Storytellers : to develop case studies of films and TV shows with authentically inclusive storytelling, advancing CSS' mission of supporting stories that help young people thrive.

: to develop case studies of films and TV shows with authentically inclusive storytelling, advancing CSS' mission of supporting stories that help young people thrive. GLAAD : to support the latest industry assessment report of LGBTQ representation in advertising, advancing GLAAD's work to ensure fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community.

: to support the latest industry assessment report of LGBTQ representation in advertising, advancing GLAAD's work to ensure fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ community. Inevitable Foundation : to support the launch of the organization's Research Institute and Fellowship for disabled scholars, in an effort to illuminate barriers for disabled creatives and close the data gap around disability and entertainment.

: to support the launch of the organization's Research Institute and Fellowship for disabled scholars, in an effort to illuminate barriers for disabled creatives and close the data gap around disability and entertainment. PCI Media : to support research to enhance a media-based program to empower women farmers to take action on climate change, as part of the organization's efforts to use the power of storytelling and community for social change around the world.

: to support research to enhance a media-based program to empower women farmers to take action on climate change, as part of the organization's efforts to use the power of storytelling and community for social change around the world. PopShift (a project of Pathos Labs ) : to continue building a curated catalog of intellectual property from diverse creatives for distribution to writers, producers and executives, as part of the organization's efforts to create more opportunities for representative co-authorship.

: to continue building a curated catalog of intellectual property from diverse creatives for distribution to writers, producers and executives, as part of the organization's efforts to create more opportunities for representative co-authorship. The USC Norman Lear Center Media Impact Project : to support additional research on the impact of TV representations of anti-fat bias on health students and professionals as part of their work to advance understanding of the role that the media plays in changing knowledge, attitudes and behaviors among individuals and communities.

About the Nielsen Foundation

The Nielsen Foundation established the Data for Good grant program in 2017, to support projects by nonprofit organizations that use data in innovative ways and help bridge divides to catalyze long-term change.

The Nielsen Foundation envisions a more equitable world, enabled by inclusive media and technology, where everyone has voice and opportunities to succeed. Our grantmaking is focused on powering and advancing inclusive innovation and representation in the media and technology industries, especially through the use of data and research. We support organizations that drive greater representation, inclusion and equity in media and technology, including initiatives that use data in innovative ways to advance media and technology as forces for good. The Nielsen Foundation is a private foundation originally funded by Nielsen, a global data and analytics company.





