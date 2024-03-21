Global X ETFs and CoinDesk Indices Launch First Bitcoin Trend Indicator in an ETF Wrapper: Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (Ticker: BTRN)

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York -based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), in partnership with CoinDesk Indices, a market-leading provider of digital asset indices since 2014, today launched the Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF (Ticker: BTRN). BTRN is the first ETF i to leverage the CoinDesk Bitcoin Trend Indicator ("BTI") signal.

Digital assets represent a compelling option for portfolio allocation as adoption rates increase and new use cases are implemented. Bitcoin is the largest digital asset by market capitalization and has one of the most robust user networks.ii

"BTRN was designed to help navigate various market cycles by providing dynamic exposure to bitcoin futures based on bitcoin 's current price trend. The simple, yet powerful idea behind trend strategies is that markets respond slowly to news and changes. BTRN seeks to capitalize on the shifts in market sentiment as part of a systematic and dynamic approach which may capture upside potential and minimize drawdowns relative to a bitcoin futures-only allocation," said Adam Sze, Head of Product Development at Global X ETFs. "BTRN represents the evolution of digital asset ETFs by utilizing a factor-based approach to gaining exposure to bitcoin futures. We are excited to partner with the CoinDesk Indices team to bring this innovative product to market."

The BTI is built on trend data which has been backtested over a five-year historical period and is calculated daily, broadcasting one of five possible values that will direct BTRN's allocation to bitcoin futures. CoinDesk Indices observed in that data that a hypothetical portfolio of bitcoin and cash informed by the BTI may have reduced exposure to bitcoin during ' crypto winters' while still participating in price uptrends, albeit in a risk-adjusted capacity. Based on the BTI signal, the fund dynamically shifts between bitcoin futures when the value of the signal is higher and decreases its allocation to bitcoin futures when the value of the Signal is lower. The BTI draws upon CoinDesk Indices digital asset experience with bringing institutional-class indices and strategies to market.

"We are proud to work with Global X ETFs to deliver the power of our Bitcoin Trend Indicator signal within an ETF vehicle," said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. "The BTI was designed to help investors navigate long-term bitcoin drawdowns, mitigating potential risks. With the approval of spot bitcoin ETFs iii, we view the timely launch of the Global X Bitcoin Trend Strategy ETF as an expansion in thoughtful exposure to bitcoin futures." BTRN seeks to track the CoinDesk Bitcoin Trend Indicator Futures Index (the "Index"). The Index systematically and dynamically allocates between U.S. exchange-traded bitcoin futures and the Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (Ticker: CLIP). The allocation between these two exposures is based on the value of the Bitcoin Trend Indicator ("BTI") designed and maintained by CoinDesk Indices. The BTI is a daily signal that conveys the presence, direction, and strength of the current price trend of bitcoin. BTRN maintains greater exposure to bitcoin futures when the price trend is positive and reduces risk when the trend reverses, allocating a greater portion to CLIP.

