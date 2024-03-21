Dynamic Financial Strategist Joins Real Estate Development Organization, Centra Companies, as New CFO

With 26+ years in finance and accounting, CFO Ben Nelsen is posed to expand Centra's prowess as a national leader in real estate investing and development

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Centra Companies proudly welcomes Ben Nelsen as the newest addition to its leadership, assuming the position of Chief Financial Officer. A Minnesota native, Ben is a dynamic leader with an entrepreneurial spirit who is experienced in both public and private accounting. His impressive track record and rigid adherence to structure and processes will be instrumental in bringing Centra into a new age of growth and development.

A University of Notre Dame alumni, Nelsen entered public accounting after college. His career journey spans various roles including business ownership and executive leadership, working with Fortune 500 companies such as General Mills and Best Buy. Nelsen's experience in strategic business growth is prolific, having spent a majority of his career helping grow Buffalo Wild Wings from 200 to more than 1,200 locations across the nation. During his 14-year tenure at the company, he was involved in every aspect of the business from marketing and operations to purchasing, allowing him to gain valuable insights.

"I'm thrilled to join Centra at such a pivotal moment," remarked Nelsen. "I see a lot of similarities between Centra and Buffalo Wild Wings in terms of vision and potential. Centra's hired a great team, they have the infrastructure in place, and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to propel us to new heights."

Nelsen's main role at Centra Capital Partners will be to carefully calculate investment opportunities, such as the Meadows at Hugo, to optimize returns. Additionally, he will play a key role in guiding the Centra Land Team in planning and development to determine the best financial outcomes for the company, its stakeholders and investors. As part of the leadership team, Nelsen will analyze market trends to establish short- and long-term targets to ensure alignment with the company's financial objectives.

Founder and owner of Centra Companies, Dale Wills, expressed enthusiasm about Nelsen's appointment, stating, "Ben's arrival signifies our commitment to excellence and innovation. His keen insights and strategic mindset will undoubtedly strengthen our operations and drive sustainable growth."

About Centra Companies:

Founded in 2011, Centra Companies has established itself as a leader in construction and real estate development. With its headquarters in Minneapolis and additional offices in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, the company has expanded its services to include diverse real estate projects and financial markets. Centra Companies is known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and community development.

