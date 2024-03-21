International Citizens Insurance - Record Sales, Industry Award and New Hires

Continued Growth in International Health and Travel Insurance Enhanced by New Products and an Award-Winning Team

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / International Citizens Insurance (ICI) is excited to announce another year of record sales, highlighted by 200% growth in its global life insurance business and more than 500% growth in its group business. The company's industry-leading presence in the international insurance space continues to expand, as recognized by the following awards.





Cigna Global Award as Top Producer, Global Health Plans

2024 Award from Cigna Global for being the top Producer, Global Health Plans, Americas

Global Insurance Awards

Affirming the company as a leader in the international insurance space, Cigna Global recently recognized International Citizens Insurance as the Top Producing Broker, Americas, Global Individual Health for the second year running. In addition, GeoBlue recognized ICI with the 2023 Sales Excellence Award.

"International Citizens Insurance was delighted to be recognized by Cigna Healthcare at their recent Global Broker Advisory Council in Sydney," said Joe Cronin, President of International Citizens Insurance. "We were honored to be recognized for this award and to be seen as a vital partner in helping to shape the future of healthcare for global individuals. We look forward to our partnership growing from strength to strength in 2024 and beyond."

New Hires to Support Expanding Business

To support the continued growth of its global business, ICI has hired two new employees. Chris Geremia has joined the team as a Business Analyst to help refine the company's business processes to allow its team to serve ICI clients better. In addition, Christopher Delgado joined the company as an Insurance Consultant and will work with individuals to guide them through the process of researching and purchasing coverage.

Growth and Diversification in 2024

"2023 was a year of continued growth and diversification," said Cronin. "Our growth and recognition as an industry leader is a testament to the team we have in place and our focus on each client's needs. Heading into 2024, we are well positioned to better serve the needs of business and individuals globally."

About International Citizens Insurance

International Citizens Insurance (www.InternationalInsurance.com) is owned and operated by International Citizens Group, Inc. The company's mission is to educate consumers on the value of global medical, life, and travel insurance while providing a resource to research, compare, and purchase plans for their relocation abroad or international trips. The company offers expatriate plans, international health insurance, international group benefits, travel insurance, and insurance for international employees.

ICI provides and markets high-quality resources, tools, and advice for expatriates, global citizens, and international employers. The team at ICI has deep experience in international life, travel, health, and the global insurance industry. This experience allows them to simplify the challenging process of selecting international insurance for their clients and ensure they get the best plan for their needs.

