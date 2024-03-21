InnoVent Renewables Announces Addition to Advisory Board

Industry executive brings strategic expertise to drive early-stage company growth

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / InnoVent Renewables announces the addition of Victoria Lazar to its Advisory Board in support of InnoVent's corporate mission to drive renewable energy forward by mitigating the global environmental challenge of waste tires. InnoVent Renewables launched as a U.S.-based technology and operations company with a proprietary continuous pyrolysis technology that converts waste tires, plastics, and biomass into valuable fuels and chemicals. As an Advisory Board Member, Ms. Lazar will provide strategic input to InnoVent Renewables' early-stage growth.





Victoria Lazar





"We are thrilled to have Victoria join InnoVent Renewables' Advisory Board at this strategic point in our development," noted InnoVent Renewables CEO Vibhu Sharma. "Victoria brings us proven success in executive leadership roles such as Chief Legal Officer across the industrial and technology sectors and her expertise guiding companies through strategic growth will be essential to helping InnoVent Renewables achieve both our near-term and long-term company objectives."

"I am excited to support InnoVent Renewables and the visionary leadership team led by CEO Vibhu Sharma in its mission to solve the global environmental challenge of waste tires," said Ms. Lazar. "This is a unique opportunity to have a substantial positive impact on our environment, and I am excited to support the early-stage growth of InnoVent Renewables."

Ms. Lazar is a highly accomplished business executive with a proven record of success leading companies through impactful changes. She has served as Chief Legal Officer for multiple global organizations, working with board and management teams at companies in all stages of the business lifecycle. Ms. Lazar most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary for TechnipFMC, a leading technology provider to traditional and new energy companies, where she guided FTI through its spin-off of Technip Energies and initiation of a shareholder distribution program.

Prior to TechnipFMC, she was Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Bristow Group, where she led the company through its emergence from Chapter 11 restructuring and merger, to form the world's leading industrial aviation company.

With a solution to the global environmental challenge of waste tires, InnoVent Renewables has assembled a team of world-class executives each with more than 25 years of energy and chemical industry experience to drive early-stage growth. With current operations in Houston (USA), Pune (India), and Monterrey (Mexico), the company has aggressive growth plans across North America and Latin America, with future expansion opportunities in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

About InnoVent Renewables

InnoVent Renewables is a U.S.-based technology and operations company with a proprietary continuous pyrolysis technology that converts waste tires, plastics, and biomass into valuable fuels and chemicals. InnoVent's corporate mission is to drive renewable energy forward by addressing the global environmental challenge of waste tires. With operations currently in Houston (USA), Pune (India), and Monterrey (Mexico), InnoVent has aggressive international expansion plans. InnoVent Renewables can be found at innoventrenewables.com.

