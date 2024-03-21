Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Rebrands AdvertiseCast to Libsyn Ads; Fuels Next Phase of Podcast Advertising Growth

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, announced the rebranding of its AdvertiseCast Marketplace to Libsyn Ads, marking a significant step in its next growth phase as the premier destination for podcast creators and advertisers. Making its debut at Podcast Movement Evolutions 2024 (March 26-29, 2024 | Los Angeles, CA), Libsyn will unveil its new ad campaign for Libsyn Ads.

From the evolution of host-read ads to the introduction of dynamic creative and programmatic capabilities, Libsyn has led the charge in driving innovation and set the standard for podcast advertising. As a pioneer, Libsyn has played a pivotal role in educating brands and agencies on the rapidly growing and fragmented podcast advertising marketplace - delivering unmatched specialist expertise, access to sought-after inventory, advanced targeting, and outcome-based measurement capabilities, along with access to brand safety tools.

"Our decision to rebrand AdvertiseCast to Libsyn Ads is a natural progression of the successful execution of our platform strategy," said Dave Hanley, Chief Revenue Officer of Libsyn. "We've been entrenched in podcast advertising since its inception and are proud to have built the most comprehensive portfolio of host-read, dynamic, and programmatic ad solutions. By consolidating our advertising offerings within the Libsyn platform, we're better positioned to serve the needs of advertisers and creators. We're simplifying access for brands looking to tap into highly engaged podcast audiences and maximizing monetization opportunities for podcasters."

"Libsyn Ads simplifies our interactions with customers and prospects alike as our portfolio of services embarks on a new chapter," said Rich Romano, Vice President of Marketing for Libsyn. "Libsyn Ads will harness the thrill of podcast advertising innovation, the passion for creators and brand-building, and the unwavering belief that our evolution will not only echo Libsyn's long-standing presence in podcasting but will also elevate our connection with our audiences to new heights."

Libsyn continues to experience significant growth from its focus on product innovation, podcast monetization, and expansion of its advertising business, including:

Since introducing proprietary programmatic advertising platform in 2022, Libsyn has experienced a three-fold increase in adoption and have expanded its network to include hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows.

in 2022, Libsyn has experienced a three-fold increase in adoption and have expanded its network to include hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows. Libsyn has secured the number 1 spot in Podtrac 's January & February 2024 global rankings for streams, downloads, and views, further validating the power and reach of its premier advertising network and solutions.

's January & February 2024 global rankings for streams, downloads, and views, further validating the power and reach of its premier advertising network and solutions. Libsyn Ads is consistently reaching a unique US Monthly Audience of over 16 million listeners surpassing the reach of the likes of The New York Times, NBC News, CNN, Paramount, and the Fox Audio Network.

Libsyn has signed a multitude of exclusive advertising partners, including ABC Audio, Leo Skepi's Aware & Aggravated, Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People by Comedian Chris Gethard, Multitude Productions, Upfire Digital, Big IP Media, Knock 'Em Dead, a new comedy podcast co-hosted by Rachel Bradley and Christopher Titus, and The Roseanne Barr Podcast.

, including ABC Audio, Leo Skepi's Aware & Aggravated, Beautiful Stories from Anonymous People by Comedian Chris Gethard, Multitude Productions, Upfire Digital, Big IP Media, Knock 'Em Dead, a new comedy podcast co-hosted by Rachel Bradley and Christopher Titus, and The Roseanne Barr Podcast. Libsyn has expanded and renewed exclusive ad relationships with new and popular podcasts, including Ruthless, Moms & Mysteries, The Newsworthy, Audivita Studios, A Date With Dateline, Combat Story, Christopher Titus, Dr. Phil, I've Got a Secret! with Robin McGraw, Behind the Velvet Rope, and Very Bad Wizards.

Libsyn will be showcasing the full breadth of its industry-leading podcast advertising platform at Podcast Movement Evolutions in Los Angeles between March 26-29. Visit us at booth #15 on the expo floor.

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

