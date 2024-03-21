ECMSI Recognized on the Prestigious 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

STRUTHERS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / ECMSI is honored to announce its inclusion in the esteemed CRN Tech Elite 250 List for the year 2024, a prestigious acknowledgment awarded by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company. This recognition highlights ECMSI's unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier IT solutions and its dedication to the continuous education and advancement of its technical staff.





2024 CRN Tech Elite 250





The CRN Tech Elite 250 list recognizes North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers. These companies have distinguished themselves with exceptional service delivery, helping their customers navigate the complexities of the IT landscape and optimizing their businesses for the digital age.

ECMSI's inclusion in this list is a testament to its robust partnership with technology vendors and its deep understanding of the products and solutions critical to the IT channel. This acknowledgment serves as a beacon of ECMSI's expertise, dedication, and commitment to connecting its clientele with cutting-edge technology solutions that drive growth and efficiency.

"We are thrilled to be recognized among the top echelon of IT solution providers on the CRN Tech Elite 250 list," said Ralph Blanco, President/CEO of ECMSI. "This honor reflects our team's hard work, our deep technical knowledge, and our commitment to providing exceptional service to our partners. We will continue to invest in the excellence of our team and partners to support the evolving technology needs of businesses across industries."

For more information about ECMSI and its services, please visit https://www.ecmsi.com/services/.

About ECMSI: Executive Computer Management Solutions Inc. (ECMSI) is a trusted and accountable managed IT service provider delivering enterprise-level IT expertise and solutions to businesses by providing best-in-class services and advanced security. ECMSI is committed to keeping our partners and their businesses protected, productive and positioned for growth.

Contact Information

Lauren Butka

Marketing Director

lauren_butka@ecmsi.com

(330) 750-9412

SOURCE: Executive Computer Management Solutions Inc.

