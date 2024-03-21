Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) FRV has activated 99 MW/198 MWh of storage in England. It claims it is Europe's largest battery storage system by capacity, capable of powering more than 300,000 UK homes for two hours. Spain's FRV, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Energy, and the UK-based Harmony Energy have switched on a battery energy storage system (BESS). They claim that it is Europe's largest BESS to date. Work began in September 2021 on the Clay Tye site in Essex, England. It has a total capacity of 99 MW/198 MWh - enough power to supply energy to more than 300,000 UK homes for a period of ...

