Emotional Link LLC, a business information dissemination company based in Minato Ward, Tokyo, has released an interview article with Professor Morten Christiansen, Cornell University, on "Transformative Solutions for Language Learning Struggles". The article, which is available on the Emotional Link LLC website, specifically targeting business professionals and students aspiring entrepreneurs who struggle with mastering a foreign language, sheds light on the underlying mechanisms of language learning and offers novel strategies for overcoming its hurdles.

Dr. Christiansen asserts that language fundamentally thrives on collaboration, emphasizing that engaging in interactive communication, akin to the improvisational nature of language games like charades, is highly effective in language learning. Furthermore, Dr. Christiansen emphasizes the significance of learning word combinations as cohesive units, rather than fixating on individual words. Indeed, his research proves the efficacy of multi-word chunks in facilitating fluency and comprehension.

In this manner, he offers a pragmatic approach tailored to the time constraints of adult learners, advocating for a paradigm shift that empowers learners to communicate effectively without fear of error.

Dr. Morten H. Christiansen is the William R. Kenan, Jr. Professor of Psychology at Cornell University, Professor in Cognitive Science at the School of Communication and Culture as well as the Interacting Minds Centre at Aarhus University, Denmark, and a Senior Scientist at the Haskins Labs Yale. His newest book aimed at a general audience "The Language Game: How Improvisation Created Language and Changed the World"- outlines a radical new perspective on how language works and has been translated into several languages, including Japanese.

Naoto Sato is the CEO of Emotional Link LLC. After graduating from Keio University's Faculty of Business and Commerce, he served as the head of sales offices at various locations nationwide in Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company. He achieved first place in Eastern Japan for quarterly sales in 2018 and first place nationwide in 2019. In 2021, he co-founded Emotional Link LLC.

