nVent Expands Projects and Services Resources for Gulf Coast Heat Trace Customers

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the opening of its nVent TRACER Life Cycle Services Center in Pasadena, Texas. The new center offers best-in-class life cycle services to industrial heat trace customers. nVent TRACER Life Cycle Services are designed to optimize the performance and lifespan of customers' critical assets such as process fluids, pipes, tanks and associated equipment.

nVent opened the new center to meet growing projects and services support demands for some of its largest industrial customers. Many of these customers are in the Gulf Coast region. Service offerings include front-end consultation, initial design and engineering for maintaining system assets serving to reduce unplanned downtime, save energy and extend asset life.

"At nVent, we make it easy for customers to do business with us," says Martin Lee, nVent vice president of projects and services. "Our decades of heat tracing experience allow us to quickly assess customer support needs and create solutions. We actively pursue continuous improvement, adapting to changing circumstances and applying new ideas to help our customers solve their biggest challenges. Today many of our customers face challenges in meeting production demands while maintaining the highest operating standards. We are confident the expansion of our projects and services capabilities in our new Life Cycle Services Center will help them achieve their goals."

At the center, highly trained nVent technical experts customize end-to-end service solutions which offer several key benefits, including:

Managing risk nVent offers end-to-end solutions aligned with regulatory and industry compliance practices, enabling customers to focus on their core business.

nVent offers end-to-end solutions aligned with regulatory and industry compliance practices, enabling customers to focus on their core business. Increasing productivity Data-driven insights and digital tools reduce waste and improve operational efficiency.

Data-driven insights and digital tools reduce waste and improve operational efficiency. Maximizing asset life and reliability - Maintenance programs are designed to ensure customer systems operate at peak performance.

- Maintenance programs are designed to ensure customer systems operate at peak performance. System connectivity nVent solutions can seamlessly integrate the latest technology, tools and data to deliver performance insights.

nVent solutions can seamlessly integrate the latest technology, tools and data to deliver performance insights. Minimizing downtime nVent offers pre-packaged solutions combined with proactive maintenance to minimize costly unplanned site disruptions.

nVent offers pre-packaged solutions combined with proactive maintenance to minimize costly unplanned site disruptions. Driving sustainability nVent designs and delivers simple, innovative solutions to help customers achieve their environmental sustainability goals.

For more information on nVent TRACER Life Cycle Services click here.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF. Learn more at www.nVent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

