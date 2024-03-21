Pergola Depot Introduces the Big Kahuna Timber Frame Pergola Kit

Expertly designed and hand-crafted in the USA, the company's newest outdoor living timber frame structure

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Pergola DepotTM has added a new timber frame pergola design to its outdoor living structure offerings, giving customers a cost-effective way to add a high quality timber frame construction pergola to their outdoor spaces. Unlike many big-box store pergola kits, Big KahunaTM Timber Frame Pergola Kits are engineered to withstand high winds, made to order in the USA using top-quality, solid wood lumber and stainless steel hardware. Built in kit form for the ultimate DIY project or professional installation, this timber pergola includes all the components needed to create or enhance backyards and commercial spaces alike. Lumber is pre-cut, pre-drilled, and ready to assemble with easy-to-follow step-by-step instructions.

Big Kahuna Timber Frame Pergola Kit by Pergola Depot

Big Kahuna Timber Frame Pergola Kit by Pergola Depot

Customers can choose from high-quality Western Red Rough Sawn Cedar and Pressure Treated Southern Yellow Pine. Big Kahuna Timber Frame Pergola Kits include free shipping to most destinations in the contiguous United States.

The Big Kahuna Timber Frame Pergola base price starts at $6,070 for the standard version. Pre-configured sizes up to 16 feet and custom sizes available upon request. All Big Kahuna Timber Frame Pergola Kits are professionally engineered to withstand winds of up to 175 MPH and backed by our award-winning customer service.

"We're pleased to offer a beautiful timber frame pergola at an affordable price that many DIYers can assemble themselves." -Brion Umidi, CEO of Pergola Depot.

Awarded Best of Houzz for Customer Service, Pergola Depot pairs pergolas that are a cut above with top-notch customer service. The new Big Kahuna Timber Frame Pergola Kit collection is available now.

About Pergola Depot

Creating outdoor living spaces for homeowners, contractors, and commercial businesses since 2008. Pergola Depot builds quality, customizable pergola kits in a variety of classic designs, delivered ready to assemble throughout the lower 48 United States. Offering high-touch customer care and a growing list of outdoor living products including cedar planter box kits, shade products and Adirondack furniture coming soon.

Please direct inquiries to:

Pergola Depot Customer Service

(877)563-0002

info@pergoladepot.com

SOURCE: Pergola Depot

