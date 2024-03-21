Accern Secures Strategic Partnership with Eagle Point Funding to Expand AI into the U.S Federal Government

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / In a groundbreaking partnership set to redefine the integration of artificial intelligence within the U.S. Federal Government, Accern, the leading natural language processing (NLP) company for developing industry solutions, has teamed up with Eagle Point Funding, announcing a strategic initiative aimed at enhancing national defense, security, and public service efficiency. This collaboration is highlighted by Accern's secured commitments worth up to $1 million for U.S. Federal Government contracts, with the potential to expand by an additional $3 million over the next 18 months.

Transforming Government Operations with AI and NLP

Leveraging Accern's advanced NLP capabilities, this partnership focuses on several key use cases, directly addressing critical areas such as security surveillance, public service improvement, financial analysis and fraud detection, legal document analysis, crisis response, policy analysis, environmental monitoring, international relations monitoring, and sentiment analysis for comprehensive government applications.

Enhanced Security and Efficient Public Services

Accern's solutions facilitate a new level of operational efficiency and security, enabling entity and event extraction across diverse data sources. This innovative approach allows for the identification and tracking of individuals, organizations, locations, and events critical for national security purposes, such as monitoring potential threats and automating the analysis of legal documents and financial transactions to detect fraud and financial mismanagement.

Proactive Crisis Management and Policy Development

Additionally, Accern's technology plays a pivotal role in crisis response, environmental monitoring, and policy analysis. By extracting relevant events and sentiments from real-time data, the government can respond more swiftly to natural disasters, public health emergencies, and security incidents. This capability also supports the analysis of policy outcomes, informing future policy development and enabling effective environmental regulation enforcement.

Harnessing Public Opinion for Service Improvement

The partnership further extends into sentiment analysis, empowering the government to gauge public opinion on policies, legislation, and public services. This feedback mechanism is crucial for tailoring communication strategies, improving public service delivery, and ensuring national security by monitoring sentiments that may indicate potential threats.

A Milestone in Government AI Integration

"This partnership is a game-changer in our pursuit to innovate government operations with AI. Eagle Point Funding's expertise in navigating the federal landscape will open significant doors for Accern, enabling us to secure pivotal contracts with key departments like the Department of Defense and the Air Force. Together, we're poised to enhance operational efficiency and advance our commitment to national security, marking a new era of government capability powered by Accern's AI technology," stated Ariel Shatz, Executive Vice President of Eagle Point Funding.

Kumesh Aroomoogan, Co-Founder and CEO of Accern, emphasized the importance of this initiative, "We are proud to contribute our AI expertise to the U.S. Federal Government's efforts, driven by Eagle Point's partnership. Our technology's ability to process and analyze vast datasets will unlock unprecedented opportunities for efficiency, security, and service to the American people."

For further information, please visit www.accern.com and https://www.eaglepointfunding.com/.

Contact:

Ruben Alba

VP of Partnerships, Accern

ruben.alba@accern.com

About Accern:

Accern is the leading NLP company empowering enterprises to develop industry-specific solutions. Offering a comprehensive NLP platform, models, data, and chat tailored for multiple industries, the company accelerates time-to-value for leading organizations across Financial Services, Government, and beyond. With a streamlined no-code workflow complemented by pre-built taxonomies, over 50,000 classification models, and access to billions of rows of public data, Accern is revolutionizing operational efficiency across the global workforce.

Accern's remarkable achievements have earned it a notable position in Gartner®'s 2023 Hype Cycle for Data Science, Machine Learning, and Emerging Technologies in Banking, as well as recognition by Fast Company as one of the Next Big Things in Tech. Trusted by elite data teams from global leaders like Capgemini, UniCredit, Interactive Brokers, Mizuho Bank, and Standard Bank, Accern facilitates the building and deployment of NLP solutions at scale.

Headquartered in New York, NY, Accern is honored to be recognized as a Forbes 30 Under 30 company. The company has raised $40M from esteemed institutional investors including Fusion Fund, Mighty Capital, Tribe Capital, Allianz Strategic Ventures, and many others. For more information about Accern, please visit www.accern.com.

About Eagle Point Funding:

Eagle Point Funding is a leading consultancy specializing in securing U.S. Government contracts for advanced technology ventures. With a proven track record of securing valuable contracts for its clients, Eagle Point Funding makes pivotal connections with government agencies such as the Department of Defense (DoD), National Science Foundation (NSF), and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), among others. Focused on federal grants and contracts, Eagle Point Funding expertly navigates the complex landscape of government funding, providing strategic guidance and support to innovative companies seeking to advance their technologies without sacrificing equity. From identifying opportunities to crafting compelling proposals, Eagle Point Funding empowers technology leaders to fuel their growth and achieve groundbreaking success. For more information about Eagle Point Funding and how they can support your vision, visit https://www.eaglepointfunding.com/.

Contact:

Ariel Shatz

Executive Vice President, Eagle Point Funding

ariel@eaglepointfunding.com

