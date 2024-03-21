Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024

WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
München
21.03.24
08:09 Uhr
7,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8508,15016:39
PR Newswire
21.03.2024 | 16:00
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

  1. STEPHEN HARRIS
  2. JIM FAIRBAIRN
  3. BEN FIDLER

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

  1. GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE
  2. GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE DESIGNATE
  3. CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BODYCOTE PLC

b)

LEI

213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p



GB00B3FLWH99

b)

Nature of the transaction

GRANT OF 2024 SHARE AWARDS UNDER

THE 2016 BODYCOTE INCENTIVE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.55

  1. 177,737
  2. 156,445
  3. 133,586

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

467,768

e)

Date of the transaction

20-03-2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue


© 2024 PR Newswire
