Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BODYCOTE PLC
b)
LEI
213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p
b)
Nature of the transaction
GRANT OF 2024 SHARE AWARDS UNDER
THE 2016 BODYCOTE INCENTIVE PLAN
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
467,768
e)
Date of the transaction
20-03-2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue