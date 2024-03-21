Whittier Trust Announces Promotions and Continued Investment in Talent

PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / Whittier Trust, the oldest wealth management firm headquartered on the West Coast, announced six promotions across its California and Nevada offices. The promotions reflect Whittier Trust's commitment to investing in key talent and ensuring exceptional service for its clients.

Promoted Executives:

Jeffrey J. Aschieris : Vice President, Client Advisor

: Vice President, Client Advisor Amanda Buntmann : Vice President, Client Advisor

: Vice President, Client Advisor Kayla La Dow : Vice President, Portfolio Manager

: Vice President, Portfolio Manager Danielle Delmar : Vice President, Human Resources

: Vice President, Human Resources Keith S. Fuetsch: Vice President, Client Advisor

Vice President, Client Advisor William Alec V. Gard: Vice President, Client Advisor

"These well-deserved promotions recognize the consistent high performance and exceptional client focus these individuals demonstrate. We are proud of our team's expertise in providing personalized service to our valued clients," says David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "We're proud to say that the Whittier Trust standard of personalized service is upheld by experienced and skilled client advisors and portfolio managers, and this group excels at addressing the needs of our growing client base."

Whittier Trust's Commitment to Growth:

The promotions follow Whittier Trust's relocation to Pasadena in November 2023 and are part of a strategic plan to ensure continued growth and exceptional client service. Whittier is committed to investing in talented employees and ensuring that services exceed the expectations of our clients.

The following outlines the updated titles and expertise of the recently promoted executives detailed by the Whittier Trust office.

Newport Beach Office

Jeffrey J. Aschieris - Vice President, Client Advisor: Jeff Aschieris specializes in trust administration, estate planning, and tailored family office services with a focus on personal financial planning for Whittier Trust clients. Holding an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business and a Bachelor's degree in business administration from the College of Charleston, Jeff is a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA). He is also a two-time national sailing champion and an enthusiastic runner who volunteers with Ainsley's Angels, a charity dedicated to involving wheelchair-bound individuals in running races.

Danielle Delmar - Vice President, Human Resources: Danielle Delmar previously served in the role of Manager, Talent Acquisition & Leadership Development. She leverages her six years with the firm and her twenty years of experience across multiple professional industries to source and hire top-tier talent. Danielle is deeply involved in her local community, balancing her professional responsibilities with raising her two teenage children. Her international career journey spans from Sydney, Australia, to New York, and she now resides in Newport Beach.

Kayla La Dow - Vice President, Portfolio Manager: Kayla La Dow guides high-net-worth families through asset allocation, risk evaluation, and after-tax performance optimization in their portfolios. Specializing in foundations and endowments, she is integral to Whittier Trust's alternatives team, leveraging her expertise to navigate complex investment landscapes. Kayla has been with Whittier Trust since 2016 and is pursuing an MBA at USC Marshall School of Business. She also actively engages in philanthropy as a grants manager for a Newport Beach foundation, while indulging her love for travel and water activities.

Pasadena Office

William Alec V. Gard - Vice President, Client Advisor: Alec Gard manages and advises high-net-worth clients, specializing in working with clients' network of trusted business professionals to solve complex estate planning challenges. He holds a B.S. in Finance from George Mason University, certifications including CTFA and AIFM®, and is currently pursuing an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. Alec draws on his East Coast upbringing, lifelong passion for golf, and almost 10 years in the industry to provide unique solutions to his clients' wealth management needs.

Reno Office

Keith S. Fuetsch - Vice President, Client Advisor: Keith Fuetsch provides financial and fiduciary services for high-net-worth individuals and families. With more than five years in Wealth Management, he collaborates closely with clients and advisors to tailor investment and wealth strategies to unique needs, goals, and values. Keith is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA), and holds a Bachelor's and a Master's degree from the University of Nevada. He is also an active member of the Reno community, serving as a board member of the University of Nevada College of Business Alumni Association and the Reno Connection Network.

West Los Angeles Office

Amanda Buntmann - Vice President, Client Advisor: Amanda Buntmann specializes in providing philanthropic advisory and administrative services to high-net-worth clients. With a decade of experience in nonprofit organizations, Amanda brings a wealth of expertise to her role, supporting foundations and donor-advised funds and ensuring clients can confidently pursue their philanthropic endeavors. Currently completing her Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor designation (CTFA), Amanda already holds a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP®) designation, as well as Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the Universities of San Diego and Arkansas respectively.

"I want to celebrate the hard work and dedication these impressive individuals have poured into this company. We're overjoyed to serve alongside them in their new roles and are excited to see the great things they accomplish for Whittier Trust and our clients on the road ahead," says Dahl.

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution, it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

