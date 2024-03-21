Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STOCKMANN PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE 21 MARCH 2024 SHARES STOCKMANN PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Stockmann plc's name to Lindex Group plc will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 25 March 2024. At the same time company's trading and issuer codes will be changed from STOCKA to LINDEX. Company's name is Lindex Group Oyj in Finnish and Lindex Group Abp in Swedish. Updated identifiers New company name: Lindex Group plc New trading code: LINDEX Issuer code: LINDEX ISIN code: FI0009000251 Order book ID: 24363 Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on 22 March 2024. Nasdaq Helsinki Listing Services