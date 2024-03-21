Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
WKN: 870557 | ISIN: FI0009000251
Frankfurt
21.03.24
08:01 Uhr
2,960 Euro
+0,005
+0,17 %
GlobeNewswire
21.03.2024
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: STOCKMANN PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

EXCHANGE NOTICE   21 MARCH 2024   SHARES

STOCKMANN PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES

The change of Stockmann plc's name to Lindex Group plc will be valid in the
Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 25 March 2024. At the same time
company's trading and issuer codes will be changed from STOCKA to LINDEX. 

Company's name is Lindex Group Oyj in Finnish and Lindex Group Abp in Swedish.

Updated identifiers

New company name: Lindex Group plc
New trading code: LINDEX     
Issuer code:    LINDEX     
ISIN code:     FI0009000251  
Order book ID:   24363      


Presuming that the new company name will be entered into the Trade Register on
22 March 2024. 

Nasdaq Helsinki
Listing Services
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
