Oslo, 21st March 2024 at 16:00 CET

Fiven ASA publishes Annual Report for 2023

Fiven has today published its annual report for 2023. The report is attached to this press release and is available on Fiven's website .

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8436H_1-2024-3-21.pdf



For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com

Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

