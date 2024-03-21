Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
WKN: A3C7KE | ISIN: SE0017131220 | Ticker-Symbol: Z16
Frankfurt
21.03.24
09:16 Uhr
0,054 Euro
-0,003
-5,59 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
21.03.2024 | 16:58
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Resqunit AB (publ) is updated

On January 23, 2024, Resqunit AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation
status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
Company's financial position and the Company's intention to delist its
financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On March 20, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company has entered into a conditional agreement under which the Company will
acquire IP rights from Bio Vitos Norge AS through a directed share issue, after
which Bio Vitos Norge AS will hold 90 percent of the total number of shares in
the Company. 

According to item 2.5.1 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
Exchange may for an issuer that undergoes substantial changes initiate a
renewed review process of the issuer's fulfilment of applicable admission
requirements. With reference to the above, the Exchange has decided that the
Company shall undergo such a review process, after which the Exchange will
decide whether to admit the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market also state that an issuer may be
given observation status if it has been the subject of a reverse take-over or
otherwise plans to make or has been subject to an extensive change in its
business or organization so that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears
to be an entirely new company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares (RESQ, ISIN code SE0017131220, order book ID
241339) in Resqunit AB (publ). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
