Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Nach Gewinnmitnahmen bietet diese Aktie eine neue Gewinnchance
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716 | Ticker-Symbol: ABJ
Lang & Schwarz
21.03.24
18:02 Uhr
44,415 Euro
+0,730
+1,67 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABB LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,98044,85018:03
0,0000,00028.03.23
Dow Jones News
21.03.2024 | 17:19
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABB Ltd: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2024 Annual General Meeting

DJ ABB Ltd: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2024 Annual General Meeting 

ABB Ltd: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2024 Annual General Meeting 
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 21, 2024 
ABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2024 Annual General Meeting 
ABB shareholders have approved all the proposals of the company's Board of Directors at its 2024 Annual General 
Meeting, which was held in Zurich, Switzerland, today. A total of 623 shareholders attended the meeting who, together 
with the independent proxy, represented 57.7 percent of the total share capital with a right to vote. 
The shareholders supported the proposed distribution of an increased dividend of CHF 0.87 per share. The dividend 
payment in Switzerland is planned for March 27, 2024. The shareholders also approved the management report, the 
consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2023. Furthermore, the shareholders granted 
discharge to the Board of Directors and the persons entrusted with management for the financial year 2023. 
Peter Voser was confirmed as Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. Johan Forssell and Mats Rahmström were 
elected as new members to the Board while Jacob Wallenberg and Gunnar Brock did not stand for re-election as announced 
previously. All other members of the Board were re-elected for another term: David Constable, Frederico Fleury Curado, 
Lars Förberg, Denise C. Johnson, Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and David Meline. 
In addition, shareholders approved the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the 
2024-2025 term of office and of the Executive Committee for the 2025 financial year. In a non-binding consultative 
vote, the shareholders voted in favor of the compensation report and of the sustainability report for 2023, the latter 
submitted to a shareholders' vote for the first time as required by the revised Swiss Code of Obligations. 
The final results of the Annual General Meeting are available on go.abb/agm. ABB will be reporting its first quarter 
results on April 18, 2024. 
ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient 
future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, 
moved, powered and operated. Building on over 140 years of excellence, ABB's more than 105,000 employees are committed 
to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com 
- 
For more information please contact: 
Media Relations          Investor Relations          ABB Ltd 
Phone: +41 43 317 71 11      Phone: +41 43 317 71 11       Affolternstrasse 44 
Email: media.relations@ch.abb.com Email: investor.relations@ch.abb.com 8050 Zurich 
                                    Switzerland

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: 20240321_ABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2024 Annual General Meeting EN 

Language:   English 
Company:   ABB Ltd 
       Affolternstrasse 44 
       8050 Zurich 
       Switzerland 
Phone:    +41 43 317 7111 
Internet:   www.abb.com 
ISIN:     CH0012221716 
EQS News ID: 1864687

ABB Ltd / 64 Decisions of general meeting Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1864687 2024-03-21 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864687&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 11:46 ET (15:46 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.