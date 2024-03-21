BASF and Worldlight have developed a new PV module frame based on polyurethane. The manufacturers claim that the new solution offers superior insulation and a longer lifespan than aluminum frames. German chemical company BASF and Jiangsu Worldlight New Material, a Chinese PV panel frame specialist, have developed a new solar module frame made of glass fiber-reinforced polyurethane (PU) composite, combined with a water-borne coating solution. "The PV frame, made with an industry-leading total solution that results in an 85% reduction in product carbon footprint compared to aluminum frames," BASF ...

