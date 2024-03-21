BEK TV Announces Second Season of NDRA Rodeo, Bringing Thrilling Rodeo Action to Rodeo Fans

BISMARCK, ND / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / BEK TV is thrilled to announce the return of the North Dakota Rodeo Association (NDRA) season for a second year to its network. BEK TV has entered into an exclusive broadcast agreement for coverage of the 2024 NDRA and will broadcast 21 rodeos throughout the state beginning in April through September. For more information on how to watch, log onto BEK Buzz.





The highly anticipated second season kicks off on BEK TV on April 6, 2024, in Minot, ND. "Rodeo has a special place in the hearts of North Dakotans," says Jordan Hassler, Chief Operating Officer of BEK TV. "We are proud to provide a platform for these incredible athletes and a way for rodeo fans all across the state to watch them perform."

Throughout the season, BEK TV will provide comprehensive coverage of the NDRA, delivering exclusive behind-the-scenes access and expert commentary. Rodeo legends Tisa Peek and Beni Paulson, hosts of Dakota Cowboy on BEK TV, will bring exclusive interviews of the athletes to their Sunday night program.

"We are excited to partner with BEK TV once again to bring the thrill of rodeo to fans across North Dakota," said NDRA President Nate Horner. "Our athletes are eager to showcase their skills, and we are grateful for the opportunity to reach a broader audience through BEK TV's extensive coverage."

"BEK TV remains committed to delivering high-quality programming that celebrates the rich heritage and tradition of rodeo in North Dakota," says Hassler. "During a time when most networks slow down their programming, BEK TV continues to add to its schedule to meet the needs of our viewers."

The NDRA features cowgirls and cowboys of all ages. To learn more about the NDRA, visit www.ndrodeo.com.

BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via the internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News.

BEK TV is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting nearly 400 live events each year. The network also is the state's top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021, 2022, and 2023 winner of the Bismarck Tribune's Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for "Best Television Station."

The concept behind BEK's news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.

For more information, log onto bek.tv and bek.news.

