Touax: 2023 RESULTS

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 21 March 2024 - 17 h 45

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

2023 RESULTS

A profitable and resilient business model within the context of rising interest rates and normalisation of the containerised traffic

Business volume of €157.1m, down slightly (-€4.3m) due to the normalisation of the container market

Limited impact on EBITDA (€55.3m, -€2.6m) thanks to growth of other activities (freight railcars, river barges, modular buildings) Group share of net profit: €3.6m



« TOUAX's results in 2023 confirm the resilience of its business model despite the normalisation of the container market, after two exceptional years in 2021 and 2022.

The almost-stability of our EBITDA demonstrates the quality of our international network, combined with the diversification of our activities, which enable us to benefit from growth opportunities while limiting the impact of economic cycles. With its position in a fast-growing market at the heart of sustainable transport infrastructure, a solid financial structure and long-term partners and investors, the group is well positioned to pursue its growth » remarked Fabrice and Raphaël Walewski, Touax SCA's managing partners.

Consolidated EBITDA at end-December 2023 amounts to €55.3 million, a -€2.6 million decrease, due to a slight contraction in business volumes (decrease of restated revenues from activities by -€4.3 million). The group share of net profit amounts to €3.6 million (vs. €7.5 million in 2022), mainly impacted by the lower contribution of the container business and the increase in financial expenses due to higher interest rates (-€5.6 million).

In 2023 TOUAX SCA completed two financing operations (Euro PP bond and banking club deal), totalling €45 million and extending the debt maturity to 2027.

The net book value per share is €10.97. Based on the market value of the assets, the revalued NAV1 per share came to €20.59, as of December 31, 2023.

At the Annual General Meeting, the managing partners will propose a dividend of 12 cents per share (corresponding to c.25% of net profit for the year), up 20% on last year.

The consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2023, were approved by the Management Board on March 20, 2024, and were submitted to the Supervisory Board on March 21, 2024. The auditing of these statements is underway.

KEY ACCOUNTING ITEMS

Key figures 2023



2022



(in € million) Restated Revenue(*) from activities 157.1 161.5 Of which Freight railcars 58.3 56.1 Of which River barges 15.0 17.5 Of which Containers 66.9 81.4 Of which Miscellaneous and eliminations 16.9 6.4 EBITDA 55.3 57.9 Operating income 28.3 31.1 Financial result -21.0 -15.4 Profit before taxes 7.3 15.7 Corporate tax -1.5 -6.3 Consolidated net profit (loss) (Group's share) 3.6 7.5 Earnings per share (€) 0.52 1.07 Total non-current assets 406.3 394.6 Total assets 563.4 571.7 Total shareholders' equity 147.6 153.7 Net financial debt (a) 285.7 273.0 Operating cash flow (b) 21.1 -1.5 Loan to Value ratio (c) 59.1% 59.5% (a) including €231.8m in debt without recourse at 31 Dec. 2023. The Net financial debt takes into account the mark-to-market values of debt derivatives (b) including €29.6m of net equipment acquisitions (€60.0m end of Dec 2022) c) Loan to Value ratio: Ratio of consolidated gross financial debt to total assets less goodwill and intangible fixed assets

(*) The key indicators in the Group's activity report are presented differently from the IFRS income statement, to enable an understanding of the activities' performance. As such, no distinction is made in third-party management, which is presented solely in agent form.

This presentation has no impact on EBITDA, operating income, or net income. The accounting presentation of revenue from activities is presented in the appendix to the press release.

A SLIGHT DECLINE IN RESTATED REVENUE FROM ACTIVITES AS THE CONTAINER MARKET NORMALISES

Restated revenue from activities over 2023 totalled €157.1 million (€159.6 million at constant scope and currency), down by -2.7% compared with 2022 (-1.2% at constant scope and currency).

The owned activity, which came to €147.9 million at the end of 2023, is down by -€2.6 million.

The leasing revenues continue to grow over the year (+€3.9 million; +5.8%) confirming their recurring contribution to group revenues. The freight railcar (88.7%), river barge (100%) and container (95.1%) average utilisation rates were at a high level in 2023.

Ancillary services declined by -€4.9 million, impacted by the normalisation of container pick-up charges related to the container sales activity, and by the lower chartering activity on the Rhine basin (whose impact on the profitability is limited).

Sales of owned equipment also declined by -€1.6 million (-2.7%), with a significant drop in sales of owned containers (-€11 million) but partly offset by sales within Modular Buildings activity.

The management activity amounts to €9.2 million with a decrease of -€1.7 million over the year, impacted by lower syndication volumes but partially compensated by commissions on the sale of investor equipment.

ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTION BY DIVISION

The restated revenue from the Freight Railcars division reached €58.3 million in 2023, an increase of +€2.0 million (+3.8%).

Leasing income rose by +6% (+€3.1 million) to €55.3 million over the year, supported by an average utilisation rate rising to 88.7% in 2023 (87.6% in 2022) and with new asset acquisition generating additional revenue. Sales of owned equipment decreased by -€1.1 million.

The restated revenue from the River Barges division is down by -€2.4 million to €15 million, impacted by the lower chartering activity on the Rhine basin after the dynamism of 2022 (-€2.9 million). The leasing revenue is up by +6% (+€0.4 million) taking advantage from investments made in Europe in 2022 and the full invoicing of barge rentals in South America in 2023.

The restated revenue from the Containers division came to €66.9 million at the end of December 2023, a decrease of -€14.5 million (-17.8%) due to the normalisation of the sector after two exceptional years in 2021 and 2022.

This change is mainly due to the decline of revenue from the sale of new containers (-€11 million for sales of owned equipment and -€2.8 million for ancillary services), with a fall in price in 2023. However, the leasing revenue took advantage of recurrent investments and increases by +€1.2 million.

The management activity is down by -€1.9 million, with a fall in syndication fees (-€1.4 million) and management fees (-€0.9 million, due to the decline in the fleet). Meanwhile, commissions on sales of investor equipment rose by +€0.4 million.

Revenue from the Modular Buildings division presented under "Miscellaneous" strongly increased in 2023 to €16.9 million (+€10.5 million) with more orders delivered following the end of the Covid crisis.

A PROFITABILITY MAINLY IMPACTED BY THE RISING OF INTEREST RATES

EBITDA came to €55.3 million, a decrease of -€2.6 million (-4.5%).

EBITDA in the Freight Railcars division rose to €31.4 million (+3%) compared with €30.6 million in 2022, supported by higher leasing revenue. However, the operating expenses are also higher due to the +€0.9 million increase in maintenance and repair costs.

The River Barges division posted an EBITDA of €5.3 million over the year, giving a slight increase of +€0.3 million (+6%).

EBITDA in the Containers division fell by a substantial -€7.6 million to €15.2 million (-33%) with the contraction of container sales.

This unfavourable trend was partially offset by the recovery in sales for the Modular Buildings division.

The group's depreciation and amortization increased by +€2.6 million with the new investments made in 2022 and 2023.

Operating income reached €28.3million, down by -€2.8 million compared with 2022, after taking into account the net exceptional income of €2.4 million (linked on the one hand to accounting income of €3.5 million relating to the purchase in January 2023 of minority interests in the Modular Buildings business in Africa, and on the other hand to a $1.0 million conviction in the United States for the former subsidiary of Modular Buildings for an old dispute).

Financial income came to -€21 million, compared with -€15.4 million in 2022. The increase in net interest expense is 85% explained by the interest rate rising, partially offset by hedging in place. As the net debt only slightly increases, the volume effect is limited on the financial income.

Corporate income tax amounted to -€1.5million, +€4.8 million compared with 2022 when an exceptional tax provision of €3.8 million was accounted (no cash impact) in the Containers division.

Net income Group share amounted to €3.6 million (compared with €7.5 million in 2022), mainly explained by the increase of interest rates, while our diversified business model limits cycle impacts of our activities.

A BALANCED FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

The strength of the TOUAX's balance sheet is reflected in the Loan to Value ratio of 59.1% as of end-December 2023, compared with 59.5% in 2022.

The financial structure has been reinforced by the debt refinancing carried out by the parent company Touax SCA, providing greater certainty over the debt profile until mid-2027 (EuroPP issuance of €5.4 million and implementation of a club-deal bank financing of €40 million).

Shareholders' equity amounts to €147.6 million, compared with 153.7 million euros at the end of December 2022.

At the group level, the allocation of the full-year profit of €3.6 million was offset by distributions (dividend and payment to general partners) totalling -€1.5 million, by a negative change in reserves mainly due to translation adjustments and decrease in hedge value amounting to -€5.2 million, and by a -€1.7 million reduction in minority interests in the Freight Railcars business.

The level of cash on the balance sheet at 31 December 2023 remains comfortable, at €39.0 million.

FAVOURABLE OUTLOOK AT THE HEART OF SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

In the short term TOUAX remains cautious with the current economic challenges: uneven growth by geographical area, high interest rates, major geopolitical risks.

Despite turbulences, trade volumes remain at a satisfactory level 2. The year-end utilisation rates (88% for freight railcars, 100% for river barges and 97% for containers) demonstrate the resilience of the economies and markets where the group operates.

In an uncertain environment, the flexibility provided by our leasing solutions is sought by our clients and creates investment opportunities.

The requirement for fleet renewal and fleet modernization remain important, particularly as part of our customers objectives for reducing CO 2 emissions. With its expertise in the intermodal, rail and river transport sectors, TOUAX benefits from a unique position at the heart of sustainable transport infrastructure, and increases its commitment to Corporate and Social Responsibility, for a low-carbon economy.

The strengthening of TOUAX's CSR commitment has been confirmed by the increase in its extra-financial ratings. TOUAX was awarded the EcoVadis3 2023 Gold Medal (72/100) and now belongs to the top 5% of companies in all sectors.

On the asset management business for third-party investors, committed funds from infrastructure funds (available in 2024) have reached €134 million and will support TOUAX's growth.

UPCOMING EVENTS

March 22, 2024: Video conference call to present the annual results in English May 15, 2024: Q1 2024 revenue from activities

June 12, 2024: Annual General Meeting





TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With €1.2 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts :

TOUAXSEITOSEI - ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine Gasparetto

touax@touax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr

www.touax.com Tel : +33 1 56 88 11 22 +33 1 46 96 18 00

APPENDICES

1 - Analysis of revenue from activities

Restated Revenue from activities Q1 2023



Q2 2023



Q3 2023



Q4 2023



TOTAL 2023



Q1 2022



Q2 2022



Q3 2022



Q4 2022



TOTAL 2022



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 17,139 17,510 17,412 18,985 71,046 15,509 16,909 17,178 17,530 67,126 Ancillary services 5,030 4,271 5,299 5,124 19,724 5,732 4,884 7,390 6,607 24,613 Total leasing activity 22,169 21,781 22,711 24,109 90,770 21,241 21,793 24,568 24,137 91,739 Sales of owned equipment 13,053 16,895 13,024 14,206 57,178 14,862 14,249 15,392 14,282 58,785 Total sales of equipment 13,053 16,895 13,024 14,206 57,178 14,862 14,249 15,392 14,282 58,785 Total of owned activity 35,222 38,676 35,735 38,315 147,948 36,103 36,042 39,960 38,419 150,524 Syndication fees 0 544 -2 667 1,209 0 2,522 65 150 2,737 Management fees 1,021 1,018 1,024 1,018 4,081 978 986 1,083 1,655 4,702 Sales fees 861 1,710 674 643 3,888 336 1,349 801 999 3,485 Total of management activity 1,882 3,272 1,696 2,328 9,178 1,314 4,857 1,949 2,804 10,924 Other capital gains on disposals 1 1 -1 0 1 0 0 6 2 8 Total Others 1 1 -1 0 1 0 0 6 2 8 Total Revenue from activities 37,105 41,949 37,430 40,643 157,127 37,417 40,899 41,915 41,225 161,456

2 - Table showing the transition from summary accounting presentation to restated presentation

Revenue from activities 2023



Restatement



Restated 2023



2022



Restatement



Restated 2022



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 71,046 71,046 67,126 67,126 Ancillary services 23,867 -4,143 19,724 32,729 -8,116 24,613 Total leasing activity 94,913 -4,143 90,770 99,855 -8,116 91,739 Sales of owned equipment 57,178 57,178 58,785 58,785 Total sales of equipment 57,178 0 57,178 58,785 0 58,785 Total of owned activity 152,091 -4,143 147,948 158,640 -8,116 150,524 Leasing revenue on managed equipment 36,669 -36,669 0 44,399 -44,399 0 Syndication fees 1,209 1,209 2,737 2,737 Management fees 1,563 2,518 4,081 1,285 3,417 4,702 Sales fees 3,888 3,888 3,485 3,485 Total of management activity 43,329 -34,151 9,178 51,906 -40,982 10,924 Other capital gains on disposals 1 1 8 8 Total Others 1 0 1 8 0 8 Total Revenue from activities 195,421 -38,294 157,127 210,554 -49,098 161,456

3 - Breakdown of restated revenue from activities by division

Restated revenue from activities Q1 2023



Q2 2023



Q3 2023



Q4 2023



TOTAL 2023



Q1 2022



Q2 2022



Q3 2022



Q4 2022



TOTAL 2022



(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 11,124 11,615 11,856 12,443 47,038 10,544 11,142 11,292 11,768 44,746 Ancillary services 1,938 1,937 2,082 2,308 8,265 1,858 1,177 1,820 2,564 7,419 Total leasing activity 13,062 13,552 13,938 14,751 55,303 12,402 12,319 13,112 14,332 52,165 Sales of owned equipment 76 132 133 86 427 110 238 369 833 1,550 Total sales of equipment 76 132 133 86 427 110 238 369 833 1,550 Total of owned activity 13,138 13,684 14,071 14,837 55,730 12,512 12,557 13,481 15,165 53,715 Syndication fees 0 0 0 295 295 0 446 1 0 447 Management fees 538 553 586 576 2,253 466 451 507 557 1,981 Total of management activity 538 553 586 871 2,548 466 897 508 557 2,428 Total Freight railcars 13,676 14,237 14,657 15,708 58,278 12,978 13,454 13,989 15,722 56,143 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,878 1,886 1,880 1,894 7,538 1,619 1,789 1,869 1,821 7,098 Ancillary services 2,072 1,629 2,090 1,567 7,358 1,807 2,385 3,788 2,319 10,299 Total leasing activity 3,950 3,515 3,970 3,461 14,896 3,426 4,174 5,657 4,140 17,397 Sales of owned equipment 0 5 0 47 52 0 0 0 16 16 Total sales of equipment 0 5 0 47 52 0 0 0 16 16 Total of owned activity 3,950 3,520 3,970 3,508 14,948 3,426 4,174 5,657 4,156 17,413 Management fees 11 14 20 31 76 14 5 11 11 41 Total of management activity 11 14 20 31 76 14 5 11 11 41 Total River Barges 3,961 3,534 3,990 3,539 15,024 3,440 4,179 5,668 4,167 17,454 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 4,133 4,004 3,671 4,643 16,451 3,342 3,973 4,013 3,935 15,263 Ancillary services 1,020 705 1,127 1,249 4,101 2,070 1,325 1,779 1,722 6,896 Total leasing activity 5,153 4,709 4,798 5,892 20,552 5,412 5,298 5,792 5,657 22,159 Sales of owned equipment 10,211 10,949 8,994 9,656 39,810 13,205 12,575 12,967 12,085 50,832 Total sales of equipment 10,211 10,949 8,994 9,656 39,810 13,205 12,575 12,967 12,085 50,832 Total of owned activity 15,364 15,658 13,792 15,548 60,362 18,617 17,873 18,759 17,742 72,991 Syndication fees 0 544 -2 372 914 0 2,076 64 150 2,290 Management fees 472 451 418 411 1,752 498 530 565 1,087 2,680 Sales fees 861 1,710 674 643 3,888 336 1,349 801 999 3,485 Total of management activity 1,333 2,705 1,090 1,426 6,554 834 3,955 1,430 2,236 8,455 Total Containers 16,697 18,363 14,882 16,974 66,916 19,451 21,828 20,189 19,978 81,446 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 4 5 5 5 19 4 5 4 6 19 Ancillary services 0 0 0 0 0 -3 -3 3 2 -1 Total leasing activity 4 5 5 5 19 1 2 7 8 18 Sales of owned equipment 2,766 5,809 3,897 4,417 16,889 1,547 1,436 2,056 1,348 6,387 Total sales of equipment 2,766 5,809 3,897 4,417 16,889 1,547 1,436 2,056 1,348 6,387 Total of owned activity 2,770 5,814 3,902 4,422 16,908 1,548 1,438 2,063 1,356 6,405 Other capital gains on disposals 1 1 -1 0 1 0 0 6 2 8 Total Others 1 1 -1 0 1 0 0 6 2 8 Total Miscellaneous & eliminations 2,771 5,815 3,901 4,422 16,909 1,548 1,438 2,069 1,358 6,413 Total Restated revenue from activities 37,105 41,949 37,430 40,643 157,127 37,417 40,899 41,915 41,225 161,456





1 The market value is calculated by independent experts, based 50% on the replacement value and 50% on the value-in-use for railcars, the value-in-use for containers and the replacement value for river barges with the exception of a long-term contract in South America for which the value-in-use was used. This market value is substituted for the net book value when calculating the net asset value.

2Clarkson forecasts January 2024: +5.5% (including 2% related to Red Sea re-routing) in percentage of containerised traffic (TEU-miles) vs. +1.6% in 2023

3 EcoVadis: evaluation of the main CSR impacts according to four themes: Environment, Social & Human Rights, Ethics and Responsible Purchasing

Attachment