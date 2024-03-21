Cineworld Group, representing the second largest theatre circuit in the world, announced today the completion of its executive team following the 2023 appointments of Eduardo Acuna as Chief Executive Officer along with a new Board chaired by Eric Foss. Joining Acuna and the Cineworld Group team are Thomas Song as Chief Financial Officer, Ben Hill as Chief Human Resources Officer, John Henrich as General Counsel, John Curry as Senior Vice President of Commercial at Regal, and Javier Sotomayor as President of Cineworld International.

"We are excited to welcome Tom, Ben, John, Javier, and John to our executive team," stated Eduardo Acuna, Chief Executive Officer for Cineworld Group. "With their combined industry experience, leadership and communication skills, we are well-positioned to lead the best team in exhibition driving growth and success for Cineworld Group on a global level."

Sotomayor has over 25 years of experience in start-ups, marketing, business development, supply chain, and strategic planning in the industries of retail, entertainment, and financial services. He has worked in Latin America, the US, Asia, and Middle East. Over the past 20 years he has held various top positions with Cinépolis across Marketing, Strategy, Supply Chain, and Business Development. In his role, Sotomayor will lead international teams outside of the US, including Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Israel, as well as Cineworld and Picturehouse in the UK.

Song brings with him over 25 years of experience in corporate finance, development, and investor relations. He most recently served as CFO of Aimbridge Hospitality.

Over the past 20 years, Hill has worked across most divisions of the company that is now Warner Bros. Discovery, including Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, HBO, and CNN.

Henrich, has most recently been Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary at Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, leading Audit, Regulatory, Information Security and Corporate Strategy teams.

Curry brings with him over 32 years of experience with Regal. Most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Food Services, Curry was responsible for developing strategic initiatives, innovations, and partnerships that enhanced the food and beverage space for the company.

About Cineworld Group

Cineworld Group operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the world. Under the Regal, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Planet, and Cinema City brands, the company represents the second largest theatrical exhibition business by number of screens with locations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Israel, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Romania.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240321824484/en/

Contacts:

For press enquiries, please contact:

020 7413 3344

cineworld@hkstrategies.com