Calcutta Outdoors: Young Angler Makes History with Star Rods: 12-Year-Old Sets IGFA World Fishing Record

MOREHEAD CITY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / With remarkable skill and unwavering determination, 12-year-old angler Emeline May Giordano has broken The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) world fishing record for red drum fish in the All-Tackle Length Junior Class by reeling in a 100cm red drum, utilizing a Star Rods Stellar Lite premium fishing rod. The achievement, which was announced in January 2024, marks a historic moment not only for the young angler but also for the renowned fishing rod brand, Star Rods, whose collection of rods currently holds more than 270 IGFA World Records. Of these records, 37% are owned by female anglers, which is higher than the average percentage of IGFA female record holders.

"We were at it all summer, never giving up on our quest to set that record," Giordano explained. "Hitting this milestone is a huge accomplishment for me as an angler. It's been a dream of mine forever. Just goes to show, that you have to keep pushing, keep putting yourself out there. And when you finally reach that goal after so much effort, there's no feeling like it."

Giordano, along with her father, embarked on a mission to set an IGFA world fishing record , which is the most widely recognized authority on game fish and angling-related matters in the world, for the red drum in the All-Tackle Length Junior Class at the beginning of 2023. With a shared passion for fishing running through their family for generations, the duo saw this as an opportunity to not only make history but also strengthen their bond. Fishing has always been more than just a hobby for Giordano, it's a tradition that has brought her closer to her dad and grandfather, instilling in her a love for nature and the thrill of the catch.

Using a Star Rods Stellar Lite fishing rod, Giordano demonstrated remarkable skill, patience, and determination, ultimately clinching the world record to reel in the 100cm red drum. Her achievement stands as a testament to the values of perseverance and dedication, with Giordano advising younger anglers to never give up on their dreams and to keep pushing boundaries.

"It's incredible to see young women anglers like Emeline achieving such remarkable feats," said Chris Pardue, Senior Brand & Product Innovation Manager - Star Rods. "Our rods are designed to not only perform at the highest level, but also to create unforgettable moments for anglers and their families. Seeing Emeline set this record with one of our rods is a true testament to the unique bond that fishing fosters within families and with the outdoors."

Giordano's father, a long-time fan of Star Rods, has been using the rods for almost 30 years. For him, fishing with Star Rods is more than just about catching fish; it's about sharing his passion and passing down the tradition to future generations.

Star Rods continues to innovate in the world of fishing, with a commitment to quality, performance, and uniting anglers of all ages. With a 65-year legacy of handcrafting tournament-class fishing rods, Star Rods continuously raises the bar for guide-grade performance and is celebrated for its record-breaking history for various IGFA World Records. If you're an angler who has broken a World or State record or placed in a tournament with a Star Rods rod, the team at Star Rods wants to celebrate your successes, and feature your story in the Star Rods RodStar Hall of Fame, and provide you with a Star Rods swag bag. To submit your story, visit the site here .

